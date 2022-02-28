Hamburger Stand takes Jalapeño Poppers to the Next Level

Irvine, California, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamburger Stand is turning up the heat on its zesty Jalapeño Poppers and serving them three mouth-watering ways. There’s the Chili Cheese Jalapeño Poppers, loaded with the chain’s world famous chili and shredded cheddar cheese. If that doesn’t send your taste buds into a tizzy, there’s the Chili Cheese Bacon Ranch Jalapeño Poppers. Loaded with savory chili, melty cheddar cheese, creamy ranch dressing and scrumptious bacon. Yummy, indeed! If you’re more into life’s simple pleasures, go for the plain Jalapeño Poppers and appreciate them in their classic form.

“We topped our Jalapeño Poppers with delicious ingredients and created some of the best flavor combinations,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. “If you like things spicy with tons of flavor, you’re going to love our Jalapeño Poppers 3 Ways.”

To find the nearest Hamburger Stand, or to place an order online, visit hamburgerstand.com.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

Attachment