Hamburger Stand takes Jalapeño Poppers to the Next Level

Now you can get them topped with Chili Cheese & Chili Cheese Bacon Ranch

| Source: Hamburger Stand Hamburger Stand

Irvine, California, UNITED STATES

Irvine, California, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamburger Stand is turning up the heat on its zesty Jalapeño Poppers and serving them three mouth-watering ways. There’s the Chili Cheese Jalapeño Poppers, loaded with the chain’s world famous chili and shredded cheddar cheese. If that doesn’t send your taste buds into a tizzy, there’s the Chili Cheese Bacon Ranch Jalapeño Poppers. Loaded with savory chili, melty cheddar cheese, creamy ranch dressing and scrumptious bacon. Yummy, indeed! If you’re more into life’s simple pleasures, go for the plain Jalapeño Poppers and appreciate them in their classic form. 

“We topped our Jalapeño Poppers with delicious ingredients and created some of the best flavor combinations,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. “If you like things spicy with tons of flavor, you’re going to love our Jalapeño Poppers 3 Ways.”

To find the nearest Hamburger Stand, or to place an order online, visit hamburgerstand.com.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value.  It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Hamburger Stand takes Jalapeño Poppers to the Next Level
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Hamburger Stand
                            
                            
                                restaurant
                            
                            
                                menu items
                            
                            
                                Quick Service Restaurants
                            
                            
                                Fast food
                            
                            
                                food
                            
                            
                                Jalapeno Poppers
                            
                            
                                company announcement
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data