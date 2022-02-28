Valiant Awarded $55M DLITE II EUCOM Task Order to Provide Language Services to the U.S. Department of Defense

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services, a leading government services provider empowering critical missions for the U.S. government and its international partners, announced today that it has been awarded a $55M task order under the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Department of Defense Language Interpretation and Translation Enterprise II (DLITE II) services. Under this task order, Valiant will deploy full-time language professionals to provide interpretation, translation, and transcription services required for the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) area of operation over the next year, with options to exercise an additional four years.



“We are incredibly proud to support INSCOM and the multiple Combatant Commands customers that leverage the DLITE II contract vehicle to provide critical language and mission support solutions,” Dan Corbett, Valiant’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “Valiant continues to deliver language services in support of our customers’ most critical operations under DLITE dating back to 2017, operating in some of the most complex environments around the globe.”

Valiant is also the current DLITE II task order holder for language services supporting U.S. and partner nation forces in Iraq and Syria. The DLITE II contract provides interpreting, translating, and transcription services for U.S. Military missions worldwide, supporting training exercise support, humanitarian, peacekeeping, contingency, combat operations, cultural familiarity, and awareness missions in the performance of day-to-day operations.

“Our long-standing partnership with INSCOM, detailed knowledge of the operating environment, and existing global infrastructure—coupled with our passion for the mission—enable us to drive best-in-class solutions for military end-users,” said Daniel Simms, Valiant’s Vice President of Critical Mission Solutions. “We are committed to providing the solutions that enable our customers to focus on protecting and defending the national security interests of the United States abroad.”

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world’s most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 associates enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va. and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; Operations, Maintenance, and Management; and Program Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

