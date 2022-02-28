Finnish English

Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 28 February 2022 at 6.00 p.m.



Decision of Scanfil plc’s Board of Directors on stock option plan



On 24 April 2019, the General Meeting of shareholders of Scanfil plc decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on granting stock options rights to certain key personnel of the company and its subsidiaries and to decide on the terms and conditions of the option rights. The total number of option rights can be 900,000 and they entitle the key personnel to subscribe for a combined total of 900,000 of the company's new shares or shares in company’s possession (“Option Plan 2019”).



Based on the authorization by the General Meeting, the Board of Directors has today on 28 February 2022 decided to grant 20,000 option rights within the Option Plan 2019 as follows: Christina Wiklund 20,000 pcs. The option rights shall be marked "2019C". Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one (1) of the company's new shares or shares in its possession. The subscription period for option right 2019C is 1 May 2024 – 30 April 2026. The subscription period for the option rights included in the option plan will not begin, unless the production and financial goals and conditions, set separately by the Board of Directors for exercising the option rights, are met. The option rights whose goals are not met will expire as determined by the Board. The stock options were granted free of charge. The subscription price of option right 2019C is EUR 7.37 which is the trading-volume weighted average share price in the Nasdaq Helsinki of the period 1 - 31 March 2021.





Scanfil plc



Board of Directors



Additional information:

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Harri Takanen

tel. +358 8 4882 111



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America.