Antibacterial Drugs Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Antibacterial Drugs Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Drug Class(B-lactam, Cephalosporin, Quinolones, Carbapenems, Penicillin, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolones, Tetracyclines, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides, Phenicols and Others), By Prescription Type( OTC Antibacterial Drugs and Prescription based Antibacterial Drugs), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Parenteral, and Others), By Drug Type (Generic drugs, and Branded drugs) By Indication (Hospital-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia, Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia, Complicated Urinary Tract Infections and Others) By End-User(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, Ecommerce and Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Antibacterial Drugs Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Antibacterial Drugs market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Bacterial Diseases

The prevalence of bacterial diseases is significantly growing and expected to continuously rise over the forecast period. Number of bacterial diseases cases are increasing, like, bugs biting, including ticks, mosquitoes, lice and from an infected animal, contaminated food or water. Direct contact and Indirect contact with infected person. Increasing prevalence of bacterial diseases are creating a huge demand for the antibacterial drugs, and leading the market.

Increasing Therapeutic Advancements in Antibacterial Drugs

Increasing burden of bacterial diseases over the last few years has lead various researchers and manufactures to create new advancements in the antibacterial drugs to increase its effectiveness and adoption of antibacterial drugs for bacterial diseases treatments. New therapeutic advancements in antibacterial drugs have increased the demand of the antibacterial drugs.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Strategic initiatives in Antibacterial Drugs market

Manufactures present in the market are taking various strategic initiatives in order to increase their revenue generation in the market, strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches and press conference & event. These strategic initiatives are expected to create various opportunities in antibacterial drugs market.

Competitive Landscape

Companies profiled in the report include: Adenium Biotech ApS, Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, AstraZeneca, SHIONOGI Co., Ltd., BioVersys AG, Eli Lilly, Merck & Co. and Novartis among others. Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2019, Allergan has received FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) Designation And Fast Track Designation for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP)/hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP). Through this development company will widened their market focused product portfolio.

In 2019, SHIONOGI Co., Ltd. has approved Fetroja (cefiderocol), which is an antibacterial drug for treatment of patients aged more than 18 years suffering from complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). The approval will help company to increase its presence in the market.

