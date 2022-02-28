AB Amber Grid concluded a special vehicle rental Agreement with UAB Tetas

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid informs that on 28 February 2022 concluded rental of special vehicles agreement with a related party UAB Tetas. The maximum price of the contact (excluding VAT) is EUR 19044,80, the term of the contract is 5 months.



The Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G on 22 February 2022 stated that the rental of special vehicles transaction is in line with market conditions, is fair and reasonable to AB Amber Grid shareholders who are not parties to the transaction.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt