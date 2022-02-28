New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Omega 3 Market By Type, By Application, By Source, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241016/?utm_source=GNW

The baby food products are the prominent user of omega-3. Omega-3 products are in high demand due to the desire for simple and highly efficient ultra-high concentrates. The omega-3 market is being driven by rising end-user demand and growing consumer knowledge about healthy eating and the health advantages of omega-3.



The sector is made up of two categories: w-3 fatty acids and n-3 fatty acids, both of which contribute considerably to the omega 3 fatty acids. Rising rates of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) and changing dietary habits are two major causes behind the rising demand for such products. The increased importance of immunity development in the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled the growth of the market.



Product demand is predicted to rise as more omega 3 elements are included in the diet to support heart and brain health. Sedentary lifestyles, the work-from-home tendency, and a lack of physical activity, especially among people in their 30s and 40s, are predicted to drive product demand. Furthermore, rising consumer investment in healthcare and well-being is expected to propel the market forward.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 has also created opportunities for health-related product firms, particularly dietary supplement manufacturers. The increase in consumer view of these medications as useful in maintaining immunity and their effectiveness in battling the fatal virus has prompted the respective market. As a result, demand for related markets, such as omega-3 goods, would increase in the coming years due to the pandemic.



There are several studies conducted to determine whether omega-3 supplements have beneficial effects on the putative disruption of COVID-19 in the human body. According to new research conducted by University of So Paulo affiliates, Omega-3 fatty acids, notably eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), have an anti-inflammatory effect that may reduce the requirement for ICU stays in some patients.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids



The growing awareness of PUFAs’ beneficial health effects has resulted in a surge in demand. PUFA consumption appears to benefit cardiovascular health and a variety of other bodily processes, according to several recent clinical investigations. The demand for long-chain PUFAs is increasing as people become more aware of the necessity of vital fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids have grown in prominence in recent years, owing to the fact that they cannot be generated by the body and must be obtained externally through omega-3-rich meals or dietary supplements.



Growing consumption of supplements in daily routine



Because of the rising prevalence of health disorders caused by sedentary lifestyles, stress, age, and other hereditary factors, consumer tendency to include nutritional supplements in everyday lives has increased in recent years. As a result of this trend, researchers are looking at different compounds that can help preserve general health and wellness by positively affecting key physiological functions. To capitalize on this increasing trend, some producers are exploring novel functional substances and creating innovative means for their delivery.



Market Restraining Factors:



Side effects of omega-3



Omega-3 supplements usually have little side effects. They include poor breath, sweat that stinks, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and gastrointestinal problems like heartburn. Long-chain omega-3 levels in the blood have been associated to an increased risk of prostate cancer in several big studies. In addition, there are many other side effects like nausea and loose stool observed in the people who consume Omega-3 products.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the omega-3 market is segmented into Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) segment garnered a significant revenue share in the omega-3 market in 2020. It is due to the increased demand for immunity-boosting dietary supplements. EPA has anti-inflammatory qualities, which boosts the immunological response of the body. A daily dose of EPA has been recommended by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for the development of newborn brains and nervous systems in pregnant women, as well as lowering the risk of heart disease in adults.



Application Outlook



By application, the omega-3 market is fragmented into Supplements & Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Feed & Pet Food and others. The pharmaceuticals segment procured a significant revenue share in the omega-3 market in 2020. Pharmaceuticals are one of the market’s fastest-growing application segments. Because of its scalp nourishing characteristics, Omega 3 is widely used in dermatology. Omega 3 consumption helps to maintain the skin’s collagen levels, which in turn serves to strengthen the skin structure, decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.



Source Outlook



Based on source, the omega-3 market is divided into Marine Source and Plant Source. In 2020, the marine source segment dominated the omega-3 market with the highest revenue share. Fish oil, which is primarily obtained from anchovy fish, is the most common marine source. Omega 3 prices are determined by the cost of extraction and processing of fish oil and vary according to the availability of anchovy fish.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the omega-3 market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region in the omega-3 market with the largest revenue share in 2020. Several regional market players, including Omega Protein Corp., Martek Biosciences Corp., and BioProcess Algae, are focused on R&D activities to create pharma-grade omega 3, which is boosting the regional market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Lonza Group AG is the major forerunner in the Omega 3 Market. Companies such as Croda International PLC, Orkla ASA, Koninklijke DSM N.V. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Aker BioMarine AS, GC Rieber VivoMega AS (GC Rieber group), Epax Norway AS (Pelagia Holding AS), FMC Corporation, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group AG, Orkla ASA (Orkla Health), Croda International PLC, and Omega Protein Corporation (Cooke, Inc.).



Recent strategies deployed in Omega 3 Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Feb-2021: GC Rieber VivoMega teamed up with SINTEF Ocean, an independent research organization. The collaboration aims to develop a new and innovative technology to manufacture omega-7 and omega-3 fatty acids through Norwegian derived raw materials.



Jan-2021: GC Rieber VivoMega AS came into partnership with Meelung Trading Co. Ltd, distributor of nutritional supplements. Together, the companies would sell VivoMega omega-3 fish oils in Taiwanese markets.



Jan-2021: Lonza joined hands with Body&Fit, Glanbia Performance Nutrition’s direct-to-consumer brand. The collaboration aims to expand Body&Fit’s supplements, dietary, and nutrition solutions by leveraging Lonza’s special nutrition ingredients and Duocap capsule portfolio. In addition, together the companies would integrate their expertise for providing dietary supplements and high-quality nutrition in unique dose-delivery formats.



Dec-2020: GC Rieber VivoMega came into partnership with Bioscope, a supplier of nutraceutical ingredients. The partnership aims to sell VivoMega omega-3 fish oils in the Vietnam markets.



Jan-2020: Orkla Health signed a distribution agreement with Palmer Holland, a North-America based Palmer supplier. Following the agreement, Palmer Holland would become the distributor of Orkla Health premium quality purified Omega 3 oil, obtained from the fresh livers of cod fish, for a range of applications.



Acquisitions, Mergers and Joint Ventures:



Jun-2021: Orkla Health completed the acquisition of NutraQ 2 AS, a leading provider of subscription-based health and wellness products in the Nordic region. Under this acquisition, NutraQ would use subscription solutions to reach consumers directly in their houses. In addition, it enables Orkla to grab growth opportunities as direct-to-consumer sales and health categories are booming areas.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2020: GC Rieber Oils introduced VivoMega range, thus expanding its product line of omega-3 concentrates which includes DHA and EPA concentrated fish oils which contains up to 850 mg/g total omega-3 content. Following this, the company would focus on doubling the output production and incorporate technologies for delivering the highest EPA and DHA ratios.



Geographical Expansions:



Dec-2021: GC Rieber VivoMega expanded its geographical reach by establishing a 24,000 metric ton tank park. Through this, the company would fulfill the current objective of supply chain challenges faced by the whole industry, and continue constant output that can fulfill the future demand in the years ahead.



