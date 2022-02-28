Admirals Group AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2021

Tallinn, ESTONIA

2021 was the most successful for Admirals in terms of new client applications 

As another success story for Admirals performance in 2021, our ongoing substantial investment in development and IT, as well as our expansion into new regions and strategic services added to the portfolio, has allowed for a wider customer base to enter the financial world.  

The extreme volatility of 2020 laid a solid foundation for future trading and investment practices among millions of people around the world, and this can clearly be seen in today's ever-growing trading volumes. 2020 was an extreme year for the financial sector relative to the comparatively moderate trading landscape of 2019, reflecting real trends. 

“We have kept our costs at 2020’s level while making significant investments in development and infrastructure. We introduced a wide range of new services and products in our portfolio, keeping pace with customer interest in cryptocurrency. These steps, and more, have increased our global presence in the FinTech sector,” said Sergei Bogatenkov, CEO of Admirals. 

Trading levels normalized to record volumes in 2020. The Group's trading revenue was 37 million euros, compared to 66 million euros in the same period in 2020. The number of new applications increased by 32% compared to 2020.  The Group's net profit for the year ended was 0,9 million euros (2020: 20,3 million euros). 

A key point of the past year’s performance is our continued contribution to cultural and educational life. For Admirals, financial literacy is one of the cornerstones of our long-term vision, leading to a variety of educational and mentoring programs. Eesti Kontsert and our strategic partner kood.tech in Jõhvi, stand for the sustainability of Estonian culture and programming education. 

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, “the company has experienced success in its journey to become a financial centre. And our excellent performance during turbulent times, producing unique results and, most importantly, seeing the relevance of our vision, long-term goals, and strategic plan was undeniable. I am grateful to our global team, partners and investors, with whom we will continue to shake up the financial world and stand up for an innovative, unified, and personal experience in finance.” 

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros)12/31/202112/31/2020
   
Assets  
Cash75
Due from credit institutions25.37336.993
Due from investment companies20.29416.243
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss9.5019.799
Loans and receivables3.3481.279
Inventories10637
Investments into associates01.376
Other assets2.3731.830
Tangible fixed assets2.2281.999
Right-of-use assets3.8174.752
Intangible fixed assets4.835873
Total assets71.88275.186
   
Liabilities  
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss637219
Liabilities and prepayments3.2916.508
Deferred tax liability31567
Subordinated debt securities4.5591.827
Lease liabilities4.0564.948
Total liabilities12.57414.069
   
Equity  
Share capital250250
Own shares-105-114
Statutory reserve capital2525
Currency translation reserve23-711
Retained earnings59.09961.657
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent59.29261.107
Non-controlling interest1610
Total equity59.30861.117
Total liabilities and equity71.88275.186
   
   
   
(in thousands of euros)20212020
   
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers37.06365.634
Brokerage and commission fee reveue2.1381.829
Brokerage and commission fee expense-2.954-4.380
Other trading activity related income196313
Other trading activity related expense-732-1.227
Net income from trading35.71162.169
Other income similar to interest185195
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method12836
Interest expense-426-263
Other income3.4282.502
Other expenses-164-857
Net losses on exchange rate changes-301-1.504
Net loss at fair value through profit or loss-3570
Personnel expenses-11.499-15.994
Operating expenses-24.252-22.909
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets-1.062-736
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-973-965
Profit before income tax41821.674
Income tax-269-1.018
Profit for the reporting period14920.656
Other comprehensive income:  
Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:  
Unrealized exchange rate differences734-633
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period734-633
Total comprehensive income for the reporting period88320.023
Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent14620.654
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest32
Profit for the reporting period14920.656
Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent88120.021
Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest32
Comprehensive income for the reporting period88420.023
Basic and diluted earnings per share0.068.38

The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/reports-group/  

Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smartsolutions for multiple financial productsSince the foundation in 2001, Admirals hascontinually expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated tradingcompanies. 

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the EuropeanEconomic Area countriesAdmirals cares about the success of their partnerstherefore theyoffer numerous tried-and-tested marketing toolsstate-of-the-art software, and quality assurance 

TodayAdmirals consists of a staff of over 400 peoplelocated in 18 offices worldwidemaking it a truly global organization. 

