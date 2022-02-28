Admirals Group AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2021

English Estonian

2021 was the most successful for Admirals in terms of new client applications



As another success story for Admirals performance in 2021, our ongoing substantial investment in development and IT, as well as our expansion into new regions and strategic services added to the portfolio, has allowed for a wider customer base to enter the financial world.



The extreme volatility of 2020 laid a solid foundation for future trading and investment practices among millions of people around the world, and this can clearly be seen in today's ever-growing trading volumes. 2020 was an extreme year for the financial sector relative to the comparatively moderate trading landscape of 2019, reflecting real trends.



“We have kept our costs at 2020’s level while making significant investments in development and infrastructure. We introduced a wide range of new services and products in our portfolio, keeping pace with customer interest in cryptocurrency. These steps, and more, have increased our global presence in the FinTech sector,” said Sergei Bogatenkov, CEO of Admirals.



Trading levels normalized to record volumes in 2020. The Group's trading revenue was 37 million euros, compared to 66 million euros in the same period in 2020. The number of new applications increased by 32% compared to 2020. The Group's net profit for the year ended was 0,9 million euros (2020: 20,3 million euros).

A key point of the past year’s performance is our continued contribution to cultural and educational life. For Admirals, financial literacy is one of the cornerstones of our long-term vision, leading to a variety of educational and mentoring programs. Eesti Kontsert and our strategic partner kood.tech in Jõhvi, stand for the sustainability of Estonian culture and programming education.

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, “the company has experienced success in its journey to become a financial centre. And our excellent performance during turbulent times, producing unique results and, most importantly, seeing the relevance of our vision, long-term goals, and strategic plan was undeniable. I am grateful to our global team, partners and investors, with whom we will continue to shake up the financial world and stand up for an innovative, unified, and personal experience in finance.”

Statement of Financial Position





(in thousands of euros) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Assets Cash 7 5 Due from credit institutions 25.373 36.993 Due from investment companies 20.294 16.243 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 9.501 9.799 Loans and receivables 3.348 1.279 Inventories 106 37 Investments into associates 0 1.376 Other assets 2.373 1.830 Tangible fixed assets 2.228 1.999 Right-of-use assets 3.817 4.752 Intangible fixed assets 4.835 873 Total assets 71.882 75.186 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 637 219 Liabilities and prepayments 3.291 6.508 Deferred tax liability 31 567 Subordinated debt securities 4.559 1.827 Lease liabilities 4.056 4.948 Total liabilities 12.574 14.069 Equity Share capital 250 250 Own shares -105 -114 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 Currency translation reserve 23 -711 Retained earnings 59.099 61.657 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 59.292 61.107 Non-controlling interest 16 10 Total equity 59.308 61.117 Total liabilities and equity 71.882 75.186 (in thousands of euros) 2021 2020 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 37.063 65.634 Brokerage and commission fee reveue 2.138 1.829 Brokerage and commission fee expense -2.954 -4.380 Other trading activity related income 196 313 Other trading activity related expense -732 -1.227 Net income from trading 35.711 62.169 Other income similar to interest 185 195 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 128 36 Interest expense -426 -263 Other income 3.428 2.502 Other expenses -164 -857 Net losses on exchange rate changes -301 -1.504 Net loss at fair value through profit or loss -357 0 Personnel expenses -11.499 -15.994 Operating expenses -24.252 -22.909 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -1.062 -736 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -973 -965 Profit before income tax 418 21.674 Income tax -269 -1.018 Profit for the reporting period 149 20.656 Other comprehensive income: Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized exchange rate differences 734 -633 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period 734 -633 Total comprehensive income for the reporting period 883 20.023 Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent 146 20.654 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest 3 2 Profit for the reporting period 149 20.656 Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent 881 20.021 Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest 3 2 Comprehensive income for the reporting period 884 20.023 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.06 8.38

The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/reports-group/

Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smartsolutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals hascontinually expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated tradingcompanies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the EuropeanEconomic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore theyoffer numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.

Today, Admirals consists of a staff of over 400 people, located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admirals Group AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764











Attachment