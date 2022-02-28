AcousticSheep LLC Launches New 24-Hour Play Time Battery, Bluetooth 5.0 for SleepPhones® Wireless Headphone Models

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcousticSheep LLC, the Pennsylvania-based company that invented the world’s first headphones designed specifically for sleeping, is launching a new version of their best-selling product, SleepPhones® Wireless headphones.



The latest product doubles battery life, enabling AcousticSheep LLC’s most popular SleepPhones® model to deliver 24-hours of continuous audio content before needing to be recharged. Comparable sleep-oriented headphones and earbuds currently on the market range from three to ten hours of active play time. SleepPhones® Wireless headphones use Bluetooth® 5.0 technology, reducing audio latency and increasing signal range.

SleepPhones® headphones first won the Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Award in 2013 as the first headphones designed specifically for comfortable use in bed. Eight Innovation Awards later, AcousticSheep LLC leads the industry for the longest battery life and highest quality sleep headphones utilizing the latest in ultra-low power, safe wireless technology.

About The All-New SleepPhones® Wireless Headphones

Extra-thin, adjustable speakers inside of a comfortable headband

Ideal for listening to music, podcasts, meditations, binaural beats and more in bed

Rechargeable battery life: Enjoy 24-hours of continuous audio content

Superior sound quality with eco-friendly, lead-free electronics

Lightweight, washable, and hypoallergenic

One-year limited warranty

SleepPhones® Wireless headphones retail for $99.95 and are available for purchase on www.SleepPhones.com , Amazon, and other select retail outlets.

About AcousticSheep LLC

AcousticSheep LLC was founded by Dr. Wei-Shin Lai and Jason Wolfe in 2007. Wei-Shin Lai, a family physician, could not get back to sleep after taking patient calls at night. Her husband, Jason Wolfe suggested she listen to relaxing sleep sounds in order to fall back asleep, but regular headphones and earbuds were uncomfortable. To solve this problem, they decided to make the first headphones designed specifically for sleeping. He soldered and she sewed the first “headphones in a headband” at their kitchen table and called them SleepPhones® headphones.

More than a million SleepPhones® headphones have been sold to date, and Jason and Wei-Shin have earned recognitions such as Entrepreneur of the Year in PA (SBA), Entrepreneur of the Year in Western PA & WV (Ernst & Young), EXIM Bank Exporter of the Year, and Small Business of the Year with the Consumer Technology Association. Their products have won eight Consumer Electronics Association Innovation Awards, two Pennsylvania ImPAct Awards (Entrepreneur and Exports), and a Red Dot Design Award. For more information about the company visit www.AcousticSheep.com .

Contact:

Andrew Dalton

Media Relations

AcousticSheep LLC

(877) 838-4790 ext. 709

andrew@sleepphones.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be28c86e-758f-4fc2-8373-a9fbf6211442