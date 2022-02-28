Asure Software Announces Timing of 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for 2021 will be released after the market close on Monday, March 14, 2022. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30 pm CT (4:30 pm ET) on the same day.



Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel as well as CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. dial-in: (877) 853-5636

International dial-in: (631) 291-4544

Conference ID: 5470356

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: https://investor.asuresoftware.com/events-and-presentations .

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 80,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HR Services offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com .

Investor Contact:

Randal Rudniski, VP Investor Relations & Financial Planning & Analysis

(512) 859-3562

randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com