Nomination of Lars Petersson as new board member and Deputy Chair

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 28 February 2022

No. 03/2022

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISS DY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced the nomination of Lars Petersson as a new member of the Board of Directors for election at the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S on 7 April 2022.

Lars Petersson is Group President and CEO of Hempel Group, a global coating manufacturer headquartered in Denmark. Before joining Hempel, Lars Petersson held positions as Senior Vice President of the window manufacturer, Inwido, and Vice President at the global flooring company, Tarkett.

Deputy Chair, Henrik Poulsen, has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Henrik Poulsen has served on the board of ISS A/S since 2013 and been Deputy Chair since 2020. In addition, Henrik Poulsen has been member of several board committees, including the Transactions Committee and has for many years been Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee. With the initiation of the OneISS strategy and early execution according to plan, Henrik has decided that the timing is right to step down from the Board at ISS.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Henrik Poulsen for his many contributions to ISS. He has played a vital role in the transformation journey for ISS in the last couple of years, not least in supporting our OneISS strategy,” says Niels Smedegaard, Chair of the Board of Directors in ISS A/S.

All other current board members intend to seek re-election. Provided that Lars Petersson and the remaining board members are elected, the Board expects to constitute itself by electing Niels Smedegaard as Chair and Lars Petersson as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38



For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

