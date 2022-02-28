New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Moisture Analyzer Market By End User, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241014/?utm_source=GNW

It plays an important role in different sectors. It’s also known as a moisture balance or a moisture metre, and it uses the loss on drying (LOD) method to perform moisture analysis. Moisture analyzers are programmable benchtop laboratory instruments that are used to determine the moisture content of samples and products that are being created or processed. Many industries, including foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and metals and mining, have adopted and utilised it.



High levels of moisture, for example, diminish the value of products and shorten their shelf life due to the increased possibility for microbial activity. For the best quality, most products will have an ideal moisture content, and various laws and regulations have been put in place to ascertain the correct moisture level for specific regulated products.



National food regulations, for example, specify the maximum moisture content that specific foods are allowed to have. Moisture analysis is therefore critical for ensuring compliance with such requirements and the manufacturing of a high-quality product. Moisture analyzers are widely used for stack emission monitoring and various metal processing methods.



There are many manufacturers who use this equipment for drying their products and preserve them for future purpose. Plastics, medicines, and heat treatment procedures all require the regulation of trace moisture in solids. Dry air, hydrocarbon processing, pure semiconductor gases, bulk pure gases, dielectric gases used in transformers and power plants, and natural gas pipeline transmission are all examples of gas or liquid measuring applications. Because traditional and manual laboratory moisture testing procedures are slow, automated moisture analyzers have been created, which can cut the time required for a test from hours to just a few minutes.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19’s continued expansion has become one of the world’s most serious economic risks, bringing widespread anxiety and economic suffering for consumers, businesses, and communities around the world. The "new normal," which includes social isolation and working from home, has produced difficulties with daily activities, routine work, needs, and supplies, resulting in missed chances and delayed projects.



The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by society and the economy. This outbreak’s influence on the supply chain has been growing day by day. This has caused stock market volatility, as well as a drop in corporate confidence, a slower supply chain, and an increase in customer worry. The closure of manufacturing operations in Europe’s lockdown countries has resulted in a significant loss of revenue and business. The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant influence on production and industrial operations, resulting in a drop in market growth in 2020.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing demand from food & beverage products



Moisture content affects product quality, taste, texture, and shelf life in the food and beverage products. Excess water in a food product can speed up microbiological growth, causing it to deteriorate and shorten its shelf life. Furthermore, excessive moisture in food induces condensation in food processing gear. As a result, moisture content analysis is critical for food manufacturers in order to maintain the original form, texture and taste of the product.



The rapid pace of Industrialization



The constantly increasing pace of industrialization across different nations of the world is contributing to the demand for various industrial devices and products. Many underdeveloped and developing countries are framing supportive policies to encourage manufacturers to enter their country and provide more employment to the people along with contributing to the GDP of the country as well. Due to this, the number of industries and manufacturing units is heavily increasing across the world.



Market Restraining Factors:



Dearth of skilled workforce



Moisture analyzer is a machinery that has different functions and highly technical features to understand and operate. Reading for these analyzers need to tracked in order to ensure proper evaluation of moisture in a given product. So, it is highly important for the companies to hire skilled workforce who can operate such machines and equipment for the improvement of business operations. However, the dearth of skilled and technically advanced workforce would restrict manufacturers to opt for advanced equipment like moisture analyzers.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end user, the moisture analyzer market is divided into Petroleum and Chemical; Pharmaceuticals; Food and Beverage; Wood, Paper and Pulp; Semiconductor and Others. In 2020, the food and beverage segment procured the maximum revenue share in the moisture analyzer market. The amount of moisture in food can have a big impact on things like taste, texture, appearance, form, and weight. By using moisture analyzer, food companies can fulfill their legal and labelling requirements, along with determining food product shelf life and quality.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the moisture analyzer market is fragmented into Desktop-Mounted, Handheld and In-Line. The desktop-mounted segment dominated the moisture analyzer market with the largest revenue share in 2020. For moisture testing and analysis of samples of materials such as wood, pellets, biomass, granules, feed, food products, creams, and pastes, desktop mounted moisture analyzers are widely used and adopted by the companies. This would further accelerate the growth of the segment.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the moisture analyzer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region in the moisture analyzer market with the maximum revenue share in 2020. It is owing to the growing advancements in technology and increase in the awareness about the importance of industrial equipment protection and maintenance. In addition, the presence of various key market players in this region would spur the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and General Electric (GE) Co. are the forerunners in the Moisture Analyzer Market. Companies such as PCE Instruments, Michell Instruments Ltd. and Ametek, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PCE Instruments, Michell Instruments Ltd., Ametek, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, General Electric (GE) Co., Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. , and A&D Company, Limited.



Strategies deployed in Moisture Analyzer Market



Sep-2021: PCE Instruments introduced the PCE-PMI 1BT, a compact moisture meter. This meter offers non-destructive testing to measurement depths of between 20 and 40mm. Despite having a display, the PCE-PMI 1BT utilizes a Bluetooth 4.0 interface to send measurement data to a mobile gadget.



Apr-2021: Michell Instruments entered into a partnership with Envent. This partnership aimed to offer a more complete product offering of an online process instrument developed specifically for measuring oxygen. The XTP601 Oxygen Analyzer for safe or dangerous areas is a strong, linear, and stable device, which is utilized for measurements in gases like biogas, hydrogen, methane, nitrogen, or carbon dioxide.



Apr-2021: AMETEK took over Magnetrol, Orion Instruments, SWI and Introtek. This acquisition aimed to support the company’s Sensors, Test, and Calibration (STC) business.



Mar-2021: AMETEK MOCON released AQUATRAN 3/40, the new analyzer. This instrument is developed to measure the water vapor transmission rate (WVTR) of whole packages under precisely-controlled environmental conditions.



Mar-2021: Mettler-Toledo International acquired PendoTECH, a manufacturer and distributor of single-use sensors, transmitters, control systems, and software. This acquisition aimed to combine Mettler-Toledo’s Process Analytics and PendoTECH products & technologies to develop the most comprehensive sensor offerings in the bioprocess market.



Nov-2020: AMETEK Brookfield introduced its new Computrac Vapor Pro XL Autosampler. This product boosts the efficiency of the Vapor Pro’s cutting-edge moisture-specific analysis technology with its capability to evaluate up to 16 samples automatically with individual test profiles.



Jan-2019: AMETEK Process Instruments expanded its AMEVision communication and display system capabilities by adding the 3050 series of moisture analyzers. These analyzers are developed to offer real-time moisture measurements and trend data along with also detailing a range of maintenance and troubleshooting information.



Oct-2018: PCE Instruments released a new moisture meter of this type, the PCE-MA 50X. This moisture analyzer can be used directly after assembly and utilized as a measuring principle that does not need a characteristic curve. The moisture meter operates based on the well-known Darr test that is the most precise method to find out the kind of moisture content of a specific material is.



Oct-2018: Michell Instruments expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a new larger, cleanroom facility. This facility aimed to produce dew-point and humidity sensors at its main manufacturing site in Ely, UK. This latest controlled-environment production area would further improve the performance of Michell’s already tightly maintained manufacture of sensing elements and make sure the swiftly rising demand for humidity transmitters and probes is met in the future.



Jul-2018: AMETEK Process Instruments introduced a portable version to its line of 5100 Series gas analyzers. The Model 5100P, based on Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS), offers simple, easy-to-utilize moisture analysis utilizing tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS).



May-2018: Michell Instruments unveiled its enhanced QMA401 Low Maintenance Trace Moisture Analyzer. Managing this new generation quartz-crystal oscillator-based analyzer is easy, infrequent, and cost-efficient.



Sep-2017: Shimadzu Corporation launched a trace moisture analysis system using a gas chromatography method. This system includes Shimadzu’s Nexis GC-2030 inbuilt with its proprietary Barrier Ionization Discharge Detector (BID-2030) and MilliporeSigma’s unique Watercol2 capillary column.



Jun-2017: GE launched the Kelman DGA 900, its next-generation multi-gas online Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA) and moisture analyzer. This product would assist in detecting and diagnosing incipient faults and trend asset health through the monitoring of 9 critical gases plus moisture.



