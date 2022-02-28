Dermatology Residents Recognized With Resident of Distinction Award™ at Maui Derm 2022

WAILEA, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DermMentors™ announced as part of the 11th Annual dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™ the five resident awardees and overall grand prize recipient for 2022.

Beiersdorf Inc. sponsored the five top dermatology residents to attend the 2022 Maui Derm for Dermatologists conference, held in Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii, from Jan. 24-28, 2022.

As selected by the dermMentors™ faculty, the resident awardees - Hoang Ho-Pham, MD, of the University of Alabama-Birmingham; Sydney Liang, MD, of New York University; Gabriela Morris, MD, of St. Louis University; Shanthi Narla, MD, of St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson; and Ross Pearlman, MD, of the University of Mississippi - attended the scientific sessions as well as networking and mentorship events with top thought leaders in dermatology. The Residents presented their research during Maui Derm "Talk Story" sessions on Jan. 24-26.

Sydney Liang, MD, a second-year resident at New York University, was awarded the Overall Grand Prize for her presentation entitled: The Use of Mycophenolate Mofetil in the Treatment of Bullous Pemphigoid.

About dermMemtors.org

Established in 2011, dermMentors.org and the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™ program are sponsored by Beiersdorf Inc., the makers of Eucerin® and Aquaphor®, and administered by Evince Communications, LLC. Now in its 11th year, the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™ recognizes top residents in dermatology for their standout research and dedication to their field, while providing them with insights from respected thought leaders, and facilitating and fostering relationships between residents and mentors in dermatology.

For more information, visit www.dermMentors.org, email info@dermmentors.org, or contact Evince Communications, at (203) 354-6953.

