Global Mobile Mapping Market By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Road & aerial mobile mapping, emergency response planning, and high facility management are all common applications of the mapping system. Laser, radar, LiDAR (light detection and ranging), photography, and other remote sensing devices are commonly used to collect data. Digital maps, GIS data, and geo-referenced video and image are some of the mobile mapping outputs.



Integration of several navigation and remote sensing technologies on a common moving platform is an emerging answer to the issues encountered in modern data collection campaigns. These Mobile Mapping Systems (MMS) can collect data quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. Their development was spurred by a desire to solve problems with alternate spatial data collection methods.



Also, market growth is likely to be fueled by the continued shift from personal navigation devices to smartphones and consumer-centric applications. In addition, the market players are likely to witness increased competition due to the growing adoption rate of digital mapping applications for use in self-driving cars in the automotive industry.



Factors such as growing awareness of inventory and asset management, infrastructural development of telecommunications networks, increased adoption of mobile mapping devices are anticipated to fuel the growth of the mobile mapping market during the forecasting period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial to the mobile mapping industry. During the pandemic, mobile mapping has played a crucial role in acquiring the travel history and location of affected persons. Governments are increasingly using mobile mapping tools to map demographic data and correlate it with spread of the disease distribution in a particular area.



As governments around the world have imposed strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the need to monitor transportation systems like red light, traffic cameras and others was high. To fulfill this need, many governmental bodies have utilized mobile mapping techniques to acquire crucial data and ensure the appropriate implementation of the lockdown guidelines.



Market Growth factors:



Demand for accurate land-based maps is increasing



Presently, there has been a surge in the deployment of laser scanning and positioning technologies in mobile mapping market to meet changing industrial demands for high-precision scanning of large geographic areas. Recent advancements in LiDAR technology have enabled mapping professionals to examine natural and built-up areas with greater flexibility and precision. For instance, in May 2020, Trimble launched the MX7 mobile mapping system for asset monitoring and mapping.



Automated driving technology is becoming more common



The expansion of autonomous and connected vehicle infrastructure has resulted from rising consumer expectations and different technology advancements. When visibility and conditions are bad, mobile mapping systems assist vehicles in planning and provide a safety net for sensors, making automated driving even safer. Automation can significantly improve the driver comfort by taking over the tiresome aspects of driving.



Market Restraining Factors:



Laser range in mobile mapping devices is limited



Due to the limited range of the lasers used in these systems, the acquisition swath is relatively narrow. For point cloud acquisition, mobile mapping systems use Class 1 eye-safe lasers. The benefit is that the acquisition can take place even when there are a lot of people in close proximity to the sensor, which is frequent in metropolitan collections, and there are no health risks.



Application Outlook



By application, the Mobile Mapping Market is segmented into Road Surveys, Topographic Mapping, 3D Modeling, Asset Management, and others (automotive navigation, and precision farming). Topographic mapping segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. A topographic survey is typically based upon systematic observation and published as a map series, consisting of two or more map sheets that combine to form the whole map. A topographic map series uses a common specification that includes the range of cartographic symbols employed, as well as a standard geodetic framework that defines the map projection, coordinate system, ellipsoid, and geodetic datum.



Industry Vertical Outlook



On the basis of Industry, the Mobile Mapping Market is divided into Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunication, Retail and others (agriculture and mining). In 2020, the government segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the market. In addition, the segment would display a similar trend during the forecasting period. This is due to the massive utilization of mobile mapping techniques like LiDAR by the government. In addition, mobile LiDAR mapping enables the collection of data without the need to stop or disturb the traffic. Moreover, LiDAR surveys are conducted at all hours of the day and night, thus it can be done in the evening or overnight when there is less traffic.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, the Mobile Mapping Market is analysed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North American region emerged as the dominating region of the market and would continue to show similar trend even during the forecasting period. Many tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft are putting high investment to develop innovative mobile mapping solutions in the region. In addition, the regional countries are witnessing massive adoption of mobile mapping to collect geospatial data.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Apple, Inc., Google LLC and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Mobile Mapping Market. Companies such as Qualcomm, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Garmin Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Trimble, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Inc., Google LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., TomTom N.V., Hexagon AB (NovAtel, Inc.), Garmin Ltd., and Ericsson AB.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Mobile Mapping Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Ericsson announced its collaboration with HERE Technologies, the location data, and the technology platform. The collaboration aimed to offer custom mapping capabilities to the global mining industry. The integration of HERE location services and Ericsson connectivity services provides true smart mining capabilities in real-time.



Dec-2021: Microsoft teamed up with Airbus, an aerospace corporation. Following this collaboration, Airbus announced the launch of premium satellite imagery and elevation data in Microsoft Azure Maps. The users of Azure Maps have the access to a new global reference layer developed from high-quality Airbus imagery and a homogenous elevation dataset covering the world.



Oct-2021: TomTom extended its partnership with Precisely, the data integrity company. Under this expansion, TomTom aims to continue to offer map and traffic data for location intelligence solutions delivered by Precisely. Also, Precisely utilizes TomTom’s data as part of its data enrichment offerings. These offerings are leveraged by organizations throughout a wide range of industries for various purposes.



Dec-2020: TomTom signed a partnership agreement with Elektrobit, an international supplier of automotive software products and services. The partnership focuses on accelerating safe automated driving. Following this partnership, the former company offers detailed high-definition maps for ADAS and AD and the latter company combines this with its EB robinos Predictor Software for communicating data to ADAS electric control units, multi-domain controllers, and domain control units.



Oct-2020: TomTom collaborated with Uber, mobility as a service provider. Uber is continuing to combine TomTom’s traffic data, maps, and Maps APIs throughout Uber’s global platform. Moreover, Uber has been serving as a map editing partner of TomTom, aiming to even more accurate location and navigation experiences, fares, routing, and arrival time estimates. This integration would benefit the delivery people, customers, and drivers on Uber’s platform.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2021: NovAtel launched an update in its GPS Anti-Jam Technology (GAJT) portfolio. NovAtel launched the GAJT-710 product line, which features various enhancements as compared to the previous generation. GAJT’s new jammer directional finding capability enables a new silent mode and situational awareness features that reduce its thermal signature.



Oct-2021: Google unveiled the 18.0.0 version of the Maps SDK for Android. This version offers an enhanced experience of the map to app users. The renderer released optimizations to Google’s tile serving and rendering architecture, minimizing payload size. This helps in reducing the network load, memory consumption, and on-device processing for a more smoother and stable end-user experience.



Sep-2021: Apple Maps launched iOS 15, the biggest update ever having a city experience. This update provides driving routes with better navigation, rich details, immersive walking directions showcased in augmented reality, and much more. This update is available in Los Angeles, London, San Francisco Bay Area, and New York City.



Jul-2021: Garmin announced the launch of NavIC enabled handheld devices GPSMAP 65s and GPSMAP 66sr in India. NavIC broadens the availability and accuracy of signals in the hilly terrain as well as in urban canyons.



Jul-2021: Trimble unveiled the Trimble MX50 mobile mapping system for asset management and mapping. This is a vehicle-mounted mobile LiDAR system that works as a mid-range option for the first-time mobile mapping users and experienced providers who are looking to grow their fleet with precise high-volume data capturing technology that integrates with Trimble’s geospatial software solutions.



Mar-2020: Mitsubishi Electric is launching a more autonomous technology, the MEMS LiDAR solution. This solution has been created on the mobile mapping system developed by Mitsubishi in 2017. The MEMS LiDAR solution still utilizes lasers for scanning objects but also uses a dual-axis MEMS mirror for generating three-dimensional images of pedestrians and vehicles based on the reflected light.



Jan-2020: Apple introduced a redesigned version of Maps in the United States. This version provides various features comprising indoor maps of malls and airports. The new version has better pedestrian data and road coverage, detailed land cover, and precise addresses.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Topographic Mapping



• Road Surveys



• 3D Modeling



• Asset Management



• Others



By Industry Vertical



• Government



• Energy & Utilities



• Oil & Gas



• Manufacturing



• Real Estate



• Transportation & Logistics



• Telecommunication, and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Trimble, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Apple, Inc.



• Google LLC



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Qualcomm, Inc.



• TomTom N.V.



• Hexagon AB (NovAtel, Inc.)



• Garmin Ltd.



• Ericsson AB



