Restorative Material Market is Expected to Reach Valuation of US$ 11.5 Bn by 2030: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancements in material science and molecular biology have led to the adoption of better-performing biomaterials in the dentistry. The demand for composite materials and glass ionomer cements (GICs) has particularly risen worldwide, spurring the revenue potential in the restorative material market. The growing popularity of resin-based composite dental restorative materials stems from superior mechanical properties, and wear properties and aesthetics. The global valuation is projected to reach US$ 11.5 Bn by the end of 2030.



Manufacturers of restorative materials are keenly evaluating a number of novel fillers to develop products with considerably less shrinkage, depth of cure, and those that can withstand high compressive forces in mouth. Advancements made in conventional resin-based composites and adhesives have enabled market players to offer products with antimicrobial behavior and biocompatibility. A case in point is active antiviral protective wear. Such products will offer value-grab opportunities to players in the restorative material market.

Key Findings of Restorative Material Market Study

Advent of Nano-sized Reinforcing Fillers Opens up Vast Market Avenues: Manufacturers of resin-based dental materials are fervently evaluating new surface modified fillers and coupling agents, along with adopting new monomers. Stridently, such materials will set the tone for innovation in dental restorative materials, thus expanding the options for patients. Specific patients notably kids who are more prone to bruxing and clinching habits will find the developments helpful, thereby opening a new consumer proposition in the market. Micro and nano-sized reinforcing fillers in particular have emerged as highly attractive in restorative dentistry, as they are easier to polish and are wear-resistant. A growing number of studies in agglomeration of nanoparticles have helped in the development of novel restorative materials.





The growing cases of tooth loss due to various factors such as trauma, inadequate brushing habits, and presence of caries has propelled advancements in restorative materials. Manufacturers in recent years have grown R&D in bioceramics-based restorative materials to overcome the performance limitations of the currently used conventional composites, such as materials that overcome shrinkage issues and cure fast. Moreover, aesthetics and biocompatibility are key focus areas for developing innovative products in the restorative material market. Increasing Awareness about Maintenance Techniques to Boost Market: The growing awareness about adequate maintenance techniques has helped in improving the outcomes of tooth-colored restorations. The popularity of aesthetic restorative materials among the target population will further boost the demand.



Restorative Materials Market: Drivers

Constantly evolving cosmetic dentistry, increasingly propelled by strides in dental tourism worldwide, is a key driver for a range of dental restorative materials for the target population. A part of the drive for the restorative material market stems from growing disposable incomes of populations in various emerging economies.

Growing awareness about long-term survival of dental restoration materials, notably increasing trend of personalized dental care, has bolstered the acceptance of dental restoration materials, extending the horizon of the market

Restorative Materials Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is emerging as a highly lucrative restorative material market in the global landscape. Strides made in dental tourism, notably in India, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and South Korea, and preference of cosmetic dental procedures across the demographics are propelling expansion of opportunities in the Asia Pacific restorative material market. A sizable revenue in the regional market is likely to come from the uptake of products in hospitals.

Restorative Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the restorative material market are Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Medicinos linija, KaVo Kerr, GC Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, and 3M Company.

Global & Asia Pacific Restorative Materials Market: Segmentation



Restorative Materials Market, by Type

Amalgam

Composite Resin

Glass Ionomer



Restorative Materials Market, by Application

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Institutes & Research Centers

Others (including Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

Restorative Materials Market, by Region

Asia Pacific China Japan India Vietnam Thailand Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



