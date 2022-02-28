New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Meningitis Imaging Market By Product Type, By Disease Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241010/?utm_source=GNW

It induces brain edoema, which resulted in symptoms including fever, headache, and stiff neck. Some kinds of meningitis are bacterial meningitis, viral meningitis, fungal meningitis, and others.



One of the most common causes of bacterial meningitis is ear and sinus infection. Bacteria like streptococcus pneumonia, neisseria meningitides, and haemophilus influenza are among them. The symptoms of viral meningitis are usually minor. Viruses such as HIV, mumps, herpes simplex virus, and west nile virus are included in this. Person-to-person transmission is one of the way causing fungus meningitis. If it is not treated in a timely manner, it can be fatal.



Acute bacterial meningitis is a common neurological emergency that is a primary cause of mortality and disability around the world. Neuroimaging in the form of CT is reserved for people with specific adverse clinical characteristics or when an underlying cause such as mastoiditis is suspected, and is based on clinical and microbiological findings. MRI is particularly helpful in diagnosing and monitoring meningitis complications.



Factors like increased prevalence of meningitis disease; rise in various types of meningitis such as bacterial meningitis, viral meningitis, and fungal meningitis; surge in cases of tuberculosis that causes bacterial meningitis; surge in usage of computed tomography scans to determine the infection are estimated to fuel the growth of the meningitis imaging market. In addition, there is a rise in demand for magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, and computed tomography scans to detect infection.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the worldwide meningitis imaging market. In the initial stage of the pandemic, a few cases of meningitis and covid-19 infection were reported simultaneously. In that instance, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging are the most effective instruments for identifying the infection and monitoring the treatment’s success. There are many patients who went for meningitis imaging to determine the level of effects caused by the virus.



The therapeutic utility of CT was increased by implementing suitable preventative safety measures, optimizing chest CT protocols, and building a uniform reporting system based on pulmonary results in this condition. As a result of the increase of Covid-19 cases, the use of computed tomography scans is expected to drive the meningitis imaging market over the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising cases of HIV and other infectious diseases



There is a rise in the cases of various infectious diseases and HIV, which creates more demand for meningitis imaging. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 38 million individuals are infected with HIV in 2020, which is increasing the cases of meningitis among people. HIV targets the immune system by killing CD4+ T cells, a kind of white blood cell that is essential for infection resistance. People infected with HIV are more susceptible to various infections, illnesses, and meningitis.



Growing investment on R&D activities by healthcare vendors and governments



The prevalence of various diseases across the globe is motivating governments to invest a significant amount in R&D activities. Several healthcare vendors are increasing their investment in R&D to develop more advanced meningitis imaging devices and tools. In addition, governments are trying to make the healthcare facilities more accessible and inexpensive so that any person can be tested and receive proper treatment for the tested disease.



Market Restraining Factors:



Lack of skilled professionals



Since technologies and procedures used for meningitis imaging are highly technical, personnel who are using these technologies and devices need to be well-aware of their usage. Having sound knowledge of the machine and its operations is important to make full use of these devices. However, a lack of this knowledge can lead to severe problems. People operating CT and MRI machines need to get proper formal training to operate the machines in order to produce accurate results.



Product Type Outlook



On the basis of product type, the meningitis imaging market is fragmented into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computer Tomography (CT) and Positron Emission Tomography. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) segment is anticipated to garner a significant revenue share in the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in the number of diagnostic centres and increasing investment by the key medical companies in the development of advanced MRI diagnostic machines.



Disease Type Outlook



Based on disease type, the meningitis imaging market is divided into Bacterial Meningitis, Viral Meningitis, Fungal Meningitis and others. The viral meningitis segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share in 2020. It is owing to the rising cases of meningitis caused by virus along with the growing prevalence of HIV and other related diseases. Non-polio enteroviruses are among the key reasons behind viral meningitis in the US according to the CDC.



End User Outlook



By end user, the meningitis imaging market is bifurcated into Hospitals & Clinics and Diagnostic Centers. In 2020, the Hospitals & Clinics segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the meningitis Imaging market Hospitals have a huge infrastructure to keep almost all the immediate required testing machines. The availability of advanced equipment and tools in hospitals would motivate patients to go to hospitals for better diagnosis and other healthcare services.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the meningitis imaging market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America dominated the meningitis imaging market in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases, the presence of key players, the development of the healthcare sector, the presence of new innovative imaging systems, and advancements in computed tomography technology.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; General Electric (GE Healthcare) is the major forerunners in the Meningitis Imaging Market. Companies such as Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Shimadzu Corporation, Accuray, Incorporated, United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., Positron Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Neusoft Corporation), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation).



Recent Strategies Deployed in Meningitis Imaging Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2021: Canon Medical teamed up with Spectronic Medical, research, and development company. This collaboration aimed to provide integrated AI solutions for precise radiotherapy planning in MRI.



Oct-2020: Royal Philips teamed up with SimonMed Imaging, one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the US. This collaboration aimed to bring advanced 3T MRI Philips technology to its centers of excellence in the U.S. Together, the companies would improve the patient experience and speed in diagnostic imaging.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2021: FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation introduced the Velocity MRI System, its advanced, high-field open MRI system. The Velocity MRI system is Fujifilm’s latest MRI scanner, developed to streamline workflow and improve the patient experience with its unique open gantry, reconstruction technology, and integrated radiofrequency (RF) coils.



Nov-2021: Canon Medical released the Vantage Fortian, new, advanced productivity, open bore 1.5T MRI system. The latest system features advanced workflow solutions, image improvement, and boosted scan technology that together contributes to minimizing the time needed for MRI procedures.



Oct-2021: Accuray Incorporated unveiled its new VOLO Ultra for the Radixact System. VOLO Ultra allows users to plan with ease, optimize with quality, and provide treatments with more efficiency.



Aug-2021: Siemens Healthineers launched WeScan, its latest offering. WeScan is the latest service that enables healthcare providers to carry magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations if they do not require qualified radiology staff. Through the WeScan service, customers can access a pool of skilled remote imaging technologists who assist in managing the MRI scanner utilizing syngo Virtual Cockpit, the remote scanning software of Siemens Healthineers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Computer Tomography (CT)



• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and



• Positron Emission Tomography



By Disease Type



• Viral Meningitis



• Fungal Meningitis



• Bacterial Meningitis and



• Others



By End User



• Hospitals & Clinics and



• Diagnostic Centers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Shimadzu Corporation



• Accuray, Incorporated



• United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.



• Positron Corporation



• Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Neusoft Corporation)



• Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



• General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

