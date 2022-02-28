Unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months 2021

English Estonian

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2021, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 14.29 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company.



In the first quarter of 2021 a 3.43-hectare property at the price of 824 040 (VAT not included) euros was sold.

In the second quarter of 2021 a 0.89-hectare property at the price of 205 000 (VAT not included) euros was sold.

In the third quarter of 2021 a 2.01-hectare property at the price of 604 080 (VAT not included) euros was sold.

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2021 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for 2021 of AS Trigon Property Development is 272,142 euros and the earnings per share is 0.06049 EUR.

As of 31 December 2021 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,479,935 euros. The equity of the company was 2,363,079 euros, corresponding to 95.29 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Cash 938,858 146,890 Receivables and prepayments 166,825 789 Inventories 1,374,252 0 Total current assets 2,479,935 147,679 Investment property 0 2,350,000 Total non-current assets 0 2,350,000 TOTAL ASSETS 2,479,935 2,497,679 Payables and prepayments 116,856 6,325 Total current liabilities 116,856 6,325 Total liabilities 116,856 6,325 Share capital at book value 2,299,020 2,299,020 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings /loss 1,399,575 -321,264 Total equity 2,363,079 2,491,354 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,479,935 2,497,679

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 12 M 2021 12 M 2020 Gain on sales 1,633,120 0 Costs of goods sold -1,169,080 0 Gain on sales of investment property 0 4,405 Gross profit 464,040 4,405 Administrative and general expenses -92,014 -20,576 Expenses related to investment property 0 -10,544 Changes in fair value of investment property 0 374,594 Other operating income 100 0 Operating profit 372,126 347,879 Net financial income 120 14 Profit before income tax 372,246 347,893 Income tax expense -100,104 0 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 272,142 347,893 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT 272,142 347,893

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 667 9200





Attachment