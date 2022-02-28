Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 21st to February 25th, 2022

                Paris, February 28th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 21st to February 25th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 21st to February 25th, 2022 :

  1. Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI21/02/2022FR00001254865549299,8037XPAR 
VINCI21/02/2022FR00001254862950899,1838CEUX 
VINCI22/02/2022FR00001254866847097,9414XPAR 
VINCI22/02/2022FR00001254863261097,8808CEUX 
VINCI22/02/2022FR0000125486505797,8924TQEX 
VINCI22/02/2022FR0000125486505397,6485AQEU 
VINCI23/02/2022FR00001254863500097,8567XPAR 
VINCI23/02/2022FR00001254862500097,7510CEUX 
VINCI24/02/2022FR000012548613787293,5586XPAR 
VINCI24/02/2022FR00001254865944093,5000CEUX 
VINCI24/02/2022FR00001254861042393,4883TQEX 
VINCI24/02/2022FR00001254861004393,5399AQEU 
VINCI25/02/2022FR000012548614626494,8571XPAR 
VINCI25/02/2022FR00001254866134794,9986CEUX 
VINCI25/02/2022FR00001254861065395,0039TQEX 
VINCI25/02/2022FR00001254861038795,0101AQEU 
       
  TOTAL702 61995,7728  

        II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

