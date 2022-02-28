English French

Paris, February 28th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 21st to February 25th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 21st to February 25th, 2022 :

Aggregate presentation by day and by market





Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 21/02/2022 FR0000125486 55492 99,8037 XPAR VINCI 21/02/2022 FR0000125486 29508 99,1838 CEUX VINCI 22/02/2022 FR0000125486 68470 97,9414 XPAR VINCI 22/02/2022 FR0000125486 32610 97,8808 CEUX VINCI 22/02/2022 FR0000125486 5057 97,8924 TQEX VINCI 22/02/2022 FR0000125486 5053 97,6485 AQEU VINCI 23/02/2022 FR0000125486 35000 97,8567 XPAR VINCI 23/02/2022 FR0000125486 25000 97,7510 CEUX VINCI 24/02/2022 FR0000125486 137872 93,5586 XPAR VINCI 24/02/2022 FR0000125486 59440 93,5000 CEUX VINCI 24/02/2022 FR0000125486 10423 93,4883 TQEX VINCI 24/02/2022 FR0000125486 10043 93,5399 AQEU VINCI 25/02/2022 FR0000125486 146264 94,8571 XPAR VINCI 25/02/2022 FR0000125486 61347 94,9986 CEUX VINCI 25/02/2022 FR0000125486 10653 95,0039 TQEX VINCI 25/02/2022 FR0000125486 10387 95,0101 AQEU TOTAL 702 619 95,7728

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment