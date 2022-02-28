One World Universe Inc. and ex-NFL and U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer Come to Agreement on the Launch of the “MVP The Movie” NFT

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is pleased to announce that CEO of One World Universe Inc., Jerry C. Craig and ex-NFL and U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer have finalized their collaboration agreement regarding the release of the “Merging Vets and Players (MVP) The Movie” NFTs.



Following the successful screening of the “MVP” movie on February 9th, 2022, Jerry C. Craig and Nate Boyer met to discuss the release of the “MVP THE MOVIE” NFT collection. This collection is a derivative of the world-famous Bored Mutant Ape Yacht Club and will be a tribute to the foundation’s theme of merging combat veterans and former professional athletes after the uniforms come off. Originally, the launch of the "MVP The Movie" NFTs were scheduled for February 13th, but after further discussion, both Mr. Craig and Mr. Boyer agreed to have the "MVP The Movie" NFTs launch closer to the public release of the ‘MVP’ movie. This decision will not only help promote the ‘MVP’ movie, but also bring more awareness to the "MVP The Movie" NFT Collection.

The "MVP The Movie" NFTs will be an elite collection of 250 NFTs with 10, extremely rare, 1 of 1s. These ten lucky individuals who receive a 1 of 1 NFT will also gain access to the real-world benefits of owning a 1 of 1. The mint platform remains undecided at this time as we are still in the process of vetting the best Solana NFT website to launch our highly publicized NFT tribute. Mint price has been reduced from 1 SOL to .5 SOL for the inconvenience of a later launch date. With such a limited supply of NFTs in the "MVP The Movie" Collection, we expect a quick sell out upon launch with a rapid increase in floor price. Following the successful mint of all 250 "MVP The Movie", NFT holders will be able to view, buy and list their NFTs on websites like solsea.io and magiceden.io. A portion of all proceeds and royalties will go to the foundation that Nate Boyer co-founded and is a part of as a means to give back to those who served our country and battled on the gridiron, field, or cage.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my good friend and former U.S. Army brother Jerry Craig for taking time, money, and resources from One World Universe Inc. and dedicating those efforts to the ‘MVP The Movie’ NFT collection. It means a lot to be a part of the rapidly growing attraction in the NFT market, especially when the project is meant to bring awareness to the upcoming MVP motion picture. I look forward to the launch of OWUV’s NFT and will be on the lookout for the one who receives my 1 of 1 NFT!” – Nate Boyer, ex-NFL player and U.S. Army Green Beret.

“We are truly honored to have been afforded the opportunity to work with Nate Boyer. He is a hero among heroes and strives every day to help someone in need no matter what the circumstances are. We are proud to be the company to represent ‘MVP’, the movie, in the NFT market and look forward to giving back to Nate’s foundation while bringing awareness to the remarkable work his organization does on a daily basis.” – Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World Universe Inc.

Further updates on share buybacks, financials, crypto coin, and dysfunctional rehabilitation company progress will come in the following weeks. Massive year ahead for OWUV. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

