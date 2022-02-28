New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Whiteboard Market By Projection Technique, By Application, By Technology, By Form Factor, By Screen Size, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241005/?utm_source=GNW

Typically, these types of boards resemble a large computer screen on which the user can write and move graphics with a pen or fingers. There are several companies that provide multi-touch, gesture detection, remote class, split screen, and multi-language features, giving users additional options and flexibility to make creative lessons and boost student knowledge.



Educational resources are presented in a unique and impressive way with Interactive Whiteboard. They can be used in a complete class or a small group. Students can use Interactive Whiteboard to explore concepts, complete assignments, and complete learning tasks in innovative and interactive ways. These boards are incredibly motivating, encouraging enthusiastic comments and engagement in the classroom.



A teacher can utilise an interactive whiteboard to engage every student in class instead of giving a monotonous one-way presentation. Students will find a lesson entertaining if it incorporates text, graphics, videos, and/or audio files, whether they are learning vocabulary, pronunciation, or researching a topic.



Large size screens with a standalone system on a chip (SOC) and combinations of video projectors or smart projectors that use a tablet or other devices with drivers for user interaction are among the technologies used in Interactive Whiteboard. Infrared or resistive touch, magnetic or ultrasonic pens are common modes of operation.



Interactive whiteboard software frequently incorporates simple charts, polls, and graphs, as well as virtual copies of classroom instruments like rulers, compasses, and protractors. These boards play a variety of media and provide interactive education for students to teachers.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the electronics and semiconductor industries. Due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, businesses and manufacturing units in several nations have been closed. Furthermore, the partial or total lockdown has affected the worldwide supply chain, making it difficult for manufacturers to reach their customers. The unavailability of workforce, temporary ban on manufacturing units and restrictions on imports & exports have negatively impacted the supply of interactive whiteboard across the world.



Since gathering are prohibited and schools & colleges of many nations are still not reopened, the demand for interactive whiteboard would get restricted since online classes were adopted by the educational institutions. On the other hand, businesses and corporates are getting back on work, the demand for interactive whiteboard would increase in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors



High Integration of AI Technology In Interactive Whiteboard



Companies are focusing on innovation to provide diversity and new features in products as a result of rapid technological improvements. Researchers from many firms are working to integrate new technologies into traditional IWBs in order to make them more user-friendly and interactive. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one such technology that offers enormous growth potential for the IWB market.



Reduction in teaching costs



Each year, both private and public schools spend a significant amount of money on dry markers, erasers, chalk, printing results, assignments and even chalkboard painting. None of these tools are required for Interactive Whiteboard. All that’s needed is an LCD touchscreen display and/or a channel for displaying the same content on other PCs. To participate in an interactive lesson, everyone can connect to the primary computer. There’s no need to be concerned about internet connectivity in most modern classrooms because they are Wi-Fi enabled.



Market Restraining Factors



Huge Cost of Interactive Whiteboard as Compared To Conventional Whiteboards



One of the major restraints of the market is the high cost of IWBs compared to standard whiteboards. Aside from the product price, users also incur the cost of accessories like a projector, stylus, and other connecting devices, as well as the installation fee. Aside from that, the expense of training employees to manage and operate IWBs must also be included. The high cost of Interactive Whiteboard makes them difficult to install in small institutions and schools.



Projection Technique Outlook



Based on projection technique, the interactive whiteboard market is divided into Front Projection and Back Projection. The front projection segment is projected to record the highest revenue share in the interactive whiteboard market during the forecast period. The front projection technique in interactive whiteboard utilizes video projectors. The presenter has to extend their arm to prevent casting shadows and provide better quality of visuals and projection.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the interactive whiteboard market is classified into Education, Corporate, Commercial, Healthcare and others. The education sector is estimated to witness a prominent market share over the forecast period. It is owing to that fact that teachers may quickly generate personalized learning objects from current content using Interactive Whiteboard in educational institutions to provide students with a real-time visual experience.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, interactive whiteboard market is segmented into Infrared, Resistive Membrane, Electromagnetic Pen, Capacitive and Others. The resistive membrane segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2020 and is estimated to continue this trend over the forecast period. Touch-based interactions are supported by the resistive membrane-based interactive whiteboard, which may be operated entirely with a finger or stylus.



Form Factor Outlook



By form factor, the interactive whiteboard market is fragmented into Fixed and Portable. The fixed segment is estimated to acquire the highest revenue share in the interactive whiteboard market over the forecast period. Fixed IWBs are simple to use and have standard aspect ratios that work with the majority of existing computer systems and projectors. Furthermore, factors such as the durable architecture of fixed IWBs, better finger-touch interaction, and their ability to perform successfully without requiring any upgrades to existing equipment are projected to fuel demand for Fixed.



Screen Size Outlook



By screen size, the interactive whiteboard market is segmented into less than 50 Inch, 50 Inch to 70 Inch, 71 Inch to 90 inch and Greater than 90 Inch. 50 inch to 70-inch screen size segment is estimated to acquire a dominant share in the interactive whiteboard market over the forecast period. This screen size is widely adopted for the small facilities with limited number of people, since it offers better projection and more clarity to the audience.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the interactive whiteboard market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe emerged as the leading region in the interactive whiteboard market with the highest market share and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. It is because the education sector in the United Kingdom is receptive of the advanced innovative technologies, and is one of the largest consumer markets for IWBs. In addition, the growing use of blended learning in educational institutions is driving up demand for Interactive Whiteboard.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google, Inc. are the forerunners in the Interactive Whiteboard Market. Companies such as Seiko Epson Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Seiko Epson Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Smart Technologies), Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Horizon Display, Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in Interactive Whiteboard Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Aug-2021: Google Workspace formed a partnership with Miro, an online collaboration whiteboard platform. This partnership aimed to assist teams to collaborate more easily and effectively, virtually or in person. Together, the companies aimed to combine product capabilities across various fronts, which would enable a smoother and more flexible collaboration experience.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Dec-2021: LG Electronics unveiled LG One: Quick, and easy to use, All-in-One solution for homes and offices. This product is developed to fulfill the needs of the way people are working and living in their life.



Jun-2021: Epson unveiled a breakthrough software solution, the BrightLink GoBoard Wireless Collaboration, and Integrated Whiteboard Solution. This solution is equipped with a line of collaborative features and involved AirServer technology, which would enable students and teachers to annotate, share, and stream mirrored content in real-time.



Feb-2021: Cisco introduced features from its cloud-based Webex Meetings platform to the video conferencing hardware Webex Rooms. These capabilities consist of access to digital whiteboards with new features like closed captioning that was available in Cisco’s cloud-based Webex Meetings platform.



Sep-2020: Panasonic unveiled its new Wireless Presentation System called PressIT. This is an elegant solution developed to make collaboration rapid and simple in meeting rooms. The easy-to-utilize system can assist in displaying content from up to four devices simultaneously, enabling users to present on-screen or through a projector at the touch of a button with smooth audio and Full HD clarity.



May-2020: Microsoft released Surface Hub 2S in India. This all-in-one digital whiteboard, teamwork collaborative computing device, and meeting platform developed for the modern workplace. The 4K+ 50-inch multi-touch display provides a canvas to co-develop with the pen & touch experience, and the high resolution in comparison to any device in its class.



Jan-2020: SMART Technologies introduced the latest interactive display with the revolutionary platform, Bridging Physical and Digital Learning. This highly advanced ToolSense technology that bridges physical & digital learning by including tactile tools, is accessible on the SMART Board 6000S series.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Projection Technique



• Front Projection and



• Back Projection



By Application



• Education



• Corporate



• Commercial



• Healthcare, and



• Others



By Technology



• Resistive Membrane



• Capacitive



• Electromagnetic



• Infrared, and



• Others



By Form Factor



• Fixed and



• Portable



By Screen Size



• 50 Inch to 70 Inch



• 71 Inch to 90 Inch



• Less than 50 Inch and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Seiko Epson Corporation



• Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Smart Technologies)



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Hitachi, Ltd.



• LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Microsoft Corporation



• Google, Inc.



• Panasonic Corporation



• Horizon Display, Inc.



