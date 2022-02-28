Egg Substitute Market to be worth US$ 2.1 Billion by the year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Egg Substitute Market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022. The global Egg Substitute Market is set to expand at a 5.9% CAGR, reaching US$ 2.1 Bn by 2032. Increasing preference for natural ingredients in packaged food and bakery products is expected to drive sales in the market. Egg substitutes can be used in place of eggs in recipes and baked goods. They are primarily preferred by vegans, however, they are occasionally preferred by others seeking variation in taste.

Egg Substitute Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 1.1 Bn Egg Substitute Market Projected Size in 2032 US$ 2.1 Bn Egg Substitute Market Value-based CAGR (2022 to 2032) 5.9% CAGR Egg Substitute Market Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022) 33.6%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14323

The usage of egg substitutes has no effect on the taste or appearance of the finished product. Surging application of egg substitutes in numerous products such as mayonnaise, chocolates, ice cream, custard, cakes, muffins, biscuits, and other baked goods is propelling the market.

These substitutes are as beneficial as eggs in terms of nutrition, being cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and high in vitamins A and B12, among other nutrients. Increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of egg substitutes, as well as the inclination to eat healthy food items, are complementing the growth in the market.

Key Takeaways:

Based on form, the liquid segment is anticipated to account for around 46.7% of the total market share over the forecast period.





The North America egg substitute market is expected to expand at a 5.6% CAGR through 2032.





Sales in the East Asia egg substitute market are forecast to account for 18.9% of the global egg substitute consumption through 2032.





Egg substitute application in the bakery industry is expected to hold a market share of over 41.5% over the forecast period.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14323

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia,

Rest of Latin America, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, India,

GCC, South Africa, Rest of EMEAI, ANZ, SEA, Japan, China,

South Korea. Key Segments Covered Form, Source, Ingredient, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Key Companies Profiled • Cargill Inc.



• DuPont Nutrition& Health



• Kerry Group



• Glambia Plc.



• Tate and Lyle and Ingredion Inc



• Corbion Puratos



• Danone Nutricia



• Florida Food Products LLC



• Fiberstar, Inc.



• MGP Ingredients. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence,

DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and

Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization and Pricing Available upon Request

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Egg Substitute market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on the egg substitute market by form (dry and liquid), ingredient (dairy proteins, starch, algal flour, and soy-based product), application (savories, bakery, confectionery, sauces dressings & spreads) & region across seven major regions of the world.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14323

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players of the global egg substitute market include Corbion, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Kerry Group, Florida Food Products, Glanbia Plc, MGP Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate and Lyle and Ingredion Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Inc., LLC Fiberstar Inc., and Others

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Gel Implants Market - According to latest research by FMI, gel implants will experience substantial growth with CAGR 3.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Increased demand for gel implants is expected to encounter due to the rising demand of cosmetology.

Pulmonology Lasers Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Pulmonology Lasers Market will witness growth during 2021-2031. Any type of cancer is rapidly mutating and presenting a challenge for the researchers to keep up with these mutations and develop effective treatments for them.

Interlaminar Device Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, interlaminar device market is set to witness a growth 5.4% during the year 2021-2031.

Portable MRI Market - According to the latest research by FMI, portable MRI are set to witness a high growth of CAGR 6.8% during the year 2021-2031.

EMG Biosensors Market - According to the latest research by FMI, EMG biosensors market is set to experience steady growth during the year 2021-2031. With increasing importance of continuous health monitoring, the market according to research conducted by FMI will see a steady growth over the forecast period of 2021-2031 with a CAGR of around 6.7%.

Functional Electrical stimulation Market - According to the recent research by Future Market Insights, the functional electrical stimulation market is set to witness 8.6% growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Cervical Retractors Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the cervical reactor market is set to witness robust growth with 6.9% CAGR growth during the year 2021-2031.

Cognitive Neuroscience Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Cognitive neuroscience market is set to witness a 4.6% CAGR growth during the year 2021-2031.

HBsAg Testing Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, HBsAg Testing market is set to witness a 5.9% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Bowel Stimulators Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Bowel Stimulators market is set to witness a 6.3% growth during the year 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/egg-substitute-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/egg-substitute-market