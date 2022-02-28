Sodium Hypochlorite Market Size Growth $290Mn by 2028 | CAGR 5.5% Report Published By Acumen Research and Consulting

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodium Hypochlorite is an unstable salt (NaOCl) produced in aqueous solution which is commonly used for disinfection of water and for bleaching in textiles and paper and pulp industries. It is highly corrosive in nature. Due to this property, it is stored very carefully in cool and dark place. The dilute solution of sodium hypochlorite is greenish yellow in color.



Global Sodium Hypochlorite Market Dynamics

Sodium hypochlorite is generally used as a disinfectant or bleach. It can easily get decomposed by liberating chlorine fumes; hence it is widely used as disinfectant or bleaching agent across the world. Sodium hypochlorite is mainly used for water disinfection in water treatment plants as it can kill pathogens or microorganisms present in the water. Sodium hypochlorite is also used as an ingredient in sanitizers. Due to outbreak of COVID-19, the sale of sanitizers as witnessed an unprecedented growth, which is eventually benefiting the growth of sodium hypochlorite. Spread of virus led to realization of personal hygiene, which in turn created high demand for sanitizers and disinfectant for cleaning purposes. There is high demand globally from the companies who manufactures the sanitizers and disinfectants as it is the key ingredient for cleaning products.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of different Asian Countries, the public toilets, residential buildings, office premises, and other areas are needed to keep disinfected using the products which contain high concentration of sodium hypochlorite. For production of 1% liquid bleach sodium hypochlorite, 3.5% of the chlorine is required, whereas for production of only liquid sodium hypochlorite, 5% of chlorine is required, which is highly concentrated. Due to presence of chlorine in sodium hypochlorite, it is able to kill pathogen including, viruses and bacteria and can act as disinfectant. Due to this reason, it is estimated that cleaning and disinfectant segment will witness high demand in the near future.

Apart from sanitizers, sodium hypochlorite is also used as disinfectant in cleaning swimming pools, water treatment, sewage treatment, cooling and drinking applications, and household applications. Sodium hypochlorite is also used as bleaching agent in textile and paper and pulp industries. Due to this reason, it is projected that there will be high demand from these end use industries during the forecast period.

Market by End Use Type

By end use, there will be substantial demand from water treatment plant and household users. It is an essential ingredient in the products of cleaning, hand wash, detergents, and others. Traditionally it is used for household purpose to clean the surfaces and to maintain hygiene. Moreover, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sodium hypochlorite is safe for household applications as well as industrial purposes, which led to the high growth product across all the major end users.

Sodium Hypochlorite Regional Stance

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market for sodium hypochlor it owing to the growing awareness of consumers towards personal hygiene and health. Increasing usage of sodium hypochlorite in wastewater treatment and as disinfectant is the major factor driving the growth of this market in APAC region. China, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors in this region. Due to strict regulations from governments of Asian countries for control of water pollution, the market is expected to witness significant boom in the coming years.

Major Players

Some of the important players operating in the market include ICL, Vynova, Oxychem, Hawkins Inc., Tessenderlo Group, Unilever, Chlorotec, Olin Chlor Alkali and others.

On 06, December, 2021, Hawkins Inc. acquired company named NAPCO Chemical Company Inc., which manufactures and distributes chemicals for water treatment.

On 19, August, 2021, Oxychem declared to shut down their manufacturing unit in Niagara Falls, due to unfavorable regional market conditions and hikes in rail transportation costs.

On 04, January, 2021, Hawkins Inc. announced the extension of their water treatment footprint with acquisitions in Louisiana.

On 21, October, 2021, Olin Chlor Alkali announced to shut down their additional Chlor Alkali Capacity which was the remaining diaphragm grade chlor alkali capacity, at its McIntosh Albama Facility.

