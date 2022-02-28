Mining Company Golden International Plans Initial Public Offering of Company Shares

Santiago, Chile, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santiago based mining company Golden International is planning an initial public offering of the company’s shares, a company spokesman has confirmed.

Preparations for the offering are already underway and Golden International is finalizing board members and accounting in order to meet listing requirements. The company is expecting to announce the listing of its shares at the start of the second quarter of 2022.

The number of shares offered and the price per share is yet to be announced, but the spokesman confirmed that the process of appointing underwriters had begun and this information would be available to the public soon.

The offering will be subject to a satisfactory agreement being reached with the underwriters, which will include customary closing conditions. All warrants attached to A class stock will need to be exercised prior to February 28th 2022, in order to allow Golden International to proceed smoothly with the offering on the planned timeline.

It is understood that the company wishes to raise capital in order to expand its operations, including purchasing of further heavy plant machinery, increases to the size of the workforce, and expansion of the number of explorations undertaken.

