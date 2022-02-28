Showcase IDX Expands MLS Coverage Across 21 New Markets In The US

Bellingham, Washington , Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showcase IDX has expanded its MLS Coverage across 21 new markets including six new states in the US for the benefit of real estate agents and brokers.

Showcase IDX was established with the goal of democratizing technology for real estate professionals in 2003. Since its inception, the company has gone from strength to strength becoming the leading IDX WordPress plugin for real estate in 2019. Last year alone, 12 million consumers used its IDX search on agents' and brokers' websites. In fact, the use of Showcase IDX resulted in 83% more traffic from Google for agents.

Keeping with its drive to democratize technology, the real estate search and consumer engagement platform has consistently strived to raise the bar for the industry. With around 600 Multiple Listing Services (MLS) in the US, the average agent could not invest the millions of dollars annually to work with the numerous data sources and then build the modern home search tools that home buyers require. Agents, brokers, and teams need a partner that focuses on the home search experience that will power their websites.



Showcase IDX

The IDX delivers new for sale listings, provides the home search buyers use, and sends new listing alerts that drive buyers back to the agent’s own website. That’s where the services and solutions offered by a trusted name like Showcase IDX come into the picture. Its proprietary IDX engine contains more than 2,000,000 active real estate listings and 22,800,000 images. It also endeavors to constantly update new listings and images that give the cutting edge advantage to realtors in the country.

Showcase IDX also adds new MLS listings to IDX search pages on real estate agent websites in as little as 10-15 minutes in some cases. That’s why real estate agents are confident that anyone visiting their website, including prospective clients will get the most updated information, listings, and images. And now it has expanded the coverage of its real estate listings and data into even more multiple listing services.

Arkansas to South Carolina, in all, 6 new states have been added in the expanded coverage over the past 8 months. This new coverage will cover approximately 180,000 available property listings and 133,000 real estate agents. The MLS coverage has expanded across 21 new markets across the country. With the help of this coverage and data, many more real estate agents can use Showcase IDX to power their individual websites.

The other states that are a part of the expanded coverage include Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Fayetteville, AZ, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, NM, Myrtle Beach, SC are just some of the cities that have been added to the expanded coverage by Showcase IDX, which is bound to give a shot in the arm to real estate agents and brokers in those markets, who can now add the most powerful home search available to their personal websites.

About Showcase IDX

Founded in 2003, the leading real estate search and consumer engagement platform has grown to become the top IDX WordPress plugin, while staying true to its commitment of democratizing technology for agents and brokers.

###

Media Contacts

Showcase IDX

Address: 2219 Rimland Drive, Suite 301, Bellingham, Washington 98226

Phone: +1 800-478-0181

Web: https://showcaseidx.com/

Email: help@showcaseidx.com





Newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com



