CEMATRIX to Present at the Gravitas’ 5th Annual Growth Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at Gravitas’ 5th Annual Growth Conference taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel and also virtually on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Jeff Kendrick, CEO of CEMATRIX is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, at 4:20 PM PST. Jeff Kendrick will also be fielding investor questions, hosting individual investors meetings and presentations during the one-day virtual and in-person conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. “The Gravitas Growth Conference is a premiere annual event that we are proud to both sponsor and participate in,” said Jeff Kendrick. “CEMATRIX is growing its business throughout North America and is employing new technologies to improve on the company’s already proven ability to reduce its carbon footprint on infrastructure projects. The Gravitas Growth Conference is a great platform to share our unique and exciting story with the masses.

Gravitas’ 5th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries in today’s growth sectors and will be attended by institutional and retail investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas’ 5th Annual Growth Conference Format: Presentations, Q&A, and Panel Discussion Date: Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 Time: 8:00 AM PST – 5:30 PM PST Venue: Held virtually, and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9 Registration: www.Gravitas5thAnnual.com

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information please visit our website at www.CEMATRIX.com.

