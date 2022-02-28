The Global Data Wrangling Market is expected to grow by $ 1.30 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.06% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Wrangling Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240797/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on data wrangling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by numerous benefits provided by data wrangling solutions, increasing amount of data across the organizations, and technological advancements such as AI and machine learning. In addition, numerous benefits provided by data wrangling solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data wrangling market analysis includes the sector segment and geographic landscape.



The data wrangling market is segmented as below:

By Sector

• BFSI

• Government and public sector

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising growth in the healthcare sector as one of the prime reasons driving the data wrangling market growth during the next few years. Also, rising concerns regarding data veracity among the consumers and rising adoption from the social media websites will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on data wrangling market covers the following areas:

• Data wrangling market sizing

• Data wrangling market forecast

• Data wrangling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data wrangling market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., eXalt Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Ideata Analytics, Impetus Technologies Inc., Innovative Routines International (IRI) Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Medallia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rapid Insight Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., Wipro Ltd., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Dell Technologies Inc. Also, the data wrangling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



