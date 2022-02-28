Laura’s House Appoints Elizabeth Eastin to Chief Development Officer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura’s House, a Southern California nonprofit organization providing domestic violence-related services, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Eastin to chief development officer. Working closely with CEO/executive director, Margaret Bayston, Eastin will provide strategic oversight, supporting Laura’s House in expanding and diversifying its donor base and increasing individual and institutional support.



“Eastin has significant experience and is a strong business director specializing in galvanizing fundraising, strategic event management and relationship building,” Bayston said. “Her analytical mind brings a sophistication and expertise to our executive team that will serve as the backbone to Laura’s House momentum of fundraising and communications’ success.”

In her role, Eastin will build upon Laura’s House comprehensive fundraising and communications plan and formulate and implement activities to meet the organization’s short- and long-term objectives. She will oversee the maintenance of the websites, agency collateral, digital marketing and social media strategy. Additionally, she will lead the development of strategies for prospecting, cultivating, and stewarding a portfolio of individual, foundation and corporate donors. Eastin will work collaboratively with the board of directors and development committee in their development responsibilities and execution.

“Having worked closely with philanthropic programs and fundraising events for more than 20 years, I am familiar with the tenacity as well as the genuine passion that is necessary for success,” said Eastin. “I admire the commitment of Laura’s House to provide vital support and education and I am beyond excited to join an organization and support the mission to end the silence of domestic violence in Orange County and beyond.”

Prior to joining Laura’s House, Eastin spent 8 years as the senior director of development at California State University, Fullerton’s College of Health and Human Development. Earlier in her career, she spent time at the University of California, Irvine; Newkirk Center for Science and Society; and Alzheimer’s Association of Orange County. She is active in volunteerism, having served multiple roles for Irvine Novaquatics and National Charity League and currently is a coalition member for Be Well Orange County and advisory committee member for the Orange County Mujeres Empowerment and Civic Engagement initiative.

Eastin received her Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Pepperdine University and is currently pursuing her Executive Master of Arts in philanthropic studies from Indiana University. She is credentialed as a certified fund-raising executive from CREF International and has completed the Leadership Academy Certification from University California, Irvine. She resides in Newport Beach, California, has two grown daughters pursuing careers in healthcare, and in her free time enjoys sailing, skiing, and visiting American historical sites.

About Laura’s House

Laura’s House was established in 1994 to deliver domestic violence services throughout Orange County and the surrounding regions of Southern California. Our mission is: changing social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space in which to empower individuals and families affected by abuse. Over the past 27 years, Laura’s House has provided shelter with support services to approximately 6,200 abused men, women, and children and non-residential direct services including 24-hour crisis intervention, counseling, life skills education, and legal assistance to nearly 68,000 persons. Our vision is to end the epidemic of domestic violence so that everyone can live free of abuse. Connect with Laura’s House on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.