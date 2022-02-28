The Board of Directors announces coming change of the CEO of H+H International A/S



H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) today announces that Dr. Jörg Brinkmann will be appointed as new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Michael T. Andersen who will leave the H+H Group. The changes will come into effect no later than 1 March 2023, and Michael T. Andersen will remain in his position as CEO until Dr. Jörg Brinkmann joins the Company.



Kent Arentoft, Chairman of the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S, says:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Michael T. Andersen for his many contributions to H+H. Over the past eleven years, Michael has played an instrumental role in the transformation of H+H. During this time, we have more than tripled our top line and have improved our earnings margins considerably through the successful consolidation of the European white-stone markets, underpinned by the delivery of the strongest-ever financial earnings in 2021.

The Board and Michael T. Andersen have found that now is the right time for a new leadership to help navigate through these next stages of our growth journey. Dr. Jörg Brinkmann brings extensive industry knowledge and has the capabilities and the character to succeed Michael and help us secure continued growth.”

Dr. Jörg Brinkmann, 42, is a native German and is currently Managing Director of James Hardie Europe GmbH and part of the Executive Leadership Team of James Hardie Industries plc. Prior to his position with James Hardie, he was CEO of Fermacell GmbH and member of the Xella Group Executive Committee. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Duisburg-Essen as well as a PhD from the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart, Germany.

Dr. Jörg Brinkmann says:

“H+H is a true market leader in the European white-stone business with high-quality and sustainable products and a differentiated market approach, which provide a solid foundation for continued growth. H+H has both the strategic track record and the financial means necessary to invest in the drivers of future growth, and I am excited for the opportunity to lead an organisation of dedicated people through this next phase of H+H’s growth journey.”

Michael T. Andersen says:

“It has been a true privilege to lead a group with so many amazing people, and I am proud of what we have achieved. Following the completion of the handover to Dr. Jörg Brinkmann, I will be focusing more on my current as well as potential future non-executive board positions. In the meantime, I will of course remain fully committed to H+H during these final months, and I look forward to welcoming Dr. Jörg Brinkmann as new CEO.”

Kent Arentoft

Chairman

For further information please contact

Andreas Holkjær

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

aho@HplusH.com

H+H International A/S’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2020 of DKK 2,654 million. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 31 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Attachment