The Global Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market is expected to grow by $ 14.94 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period

94 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period. Our report on the life science and chemical instrumentation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in life science research, growing prominence of chronic diseases, and growing investments for drug discovery and development. In addition, increasing investments in life science research is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The life science and chemical instrumentation market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The life science and chemical instrumentation market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Research

• Clinical and diagnostics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the life science and chemical instrumentation market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives and growth in research and development activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on life science and chemical instrumentation market covers the following areas:

• Life science and chemical instrumentation market sizing

• Life science and chemical instrumentation market forecast

• Life science and chemical instrumentation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading life science and chemical instrumentation market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Chai Inc., Danaher Corp., Embi Tec, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Illumina Inc., Materion Corp., Metrohm AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Merck KGaA. Also, the life science and chemical instrumentation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

