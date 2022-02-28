BlueRush Inc. to Deliver a Live Webinar Presentation via the Skyline Signature SeriesTM on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022

Toronto, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (‎OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce the company’s CEO, Steve Taylor, will present live at the Skyline Signature SeriesTM webinar event on Wednesday, March 2nd at 12 PM ET.

DATE: Wed., Mar. 2nd, 2022

TIME: 12:00 PM EST

Register Here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LFpnAAKZTZCXXXngmx3y4g

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. All investors must pre-register.

About BlueRush



BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com

About the Skyline Signature SeriesTM



The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG. Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are ensured of a high quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by BlueRush for providing investor relations services relating to the Company’s securities. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here:

www.skylineccg.com/disclosures

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

For additional information on Skyline CCG, please visit: www.skylineccg.com or contact the Company at:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President & CEO

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements