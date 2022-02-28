FY Smile Explains What Are Porcelain Veneers and Their Uses

Sydney, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

FY Smile, a dental clinic in Sydney, NSW, Australia, has released relevant information regarding porcelain dental veneers, including why patients would want to have them. Dental veneers are wafer-thin sheets of porcelain that are coloured like natural teeth and bonded to the front of the teeth as a way to modify their shape, colour, size, or length. These porcelain veneers are strong, durable and are capable of maintaining their beautiful appearance even when exposed to coffee, wine, or tea. As such, they can be used to fix several aesthetic issues with a patient’s smile.

There are many reasons why patients may want to use porcelain veneers. First of all, they can be used to correct stained or discoloured teeth that aren’t responsive to conventional teeth whitening methods. They can also be used to fix teeth with minor cracks or chips or have parts that have worn away. Porcelain veneers can also be used to lengthen or modify the shape of teeth to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the teeth. They can also be utilised for recontouring teeth with irregular shapes. In addition, they can be used to close or minimise the gaps between teeth. And they can also be used to fix teeth that are slightly misaligned but don’t require orthodontic treatment.

The first step in the dental process for dental veneers is to undergo an initial consultation at FY Smile. The dentist will discuss with the patient their goals and expectations from the treatment and any concerns that they may have. The dentist will also examine whether porcelain veneers are really appropriate for the patient and is the proper choice.

If the patient decides to proceed with the porcelain veneer treatment, the next step is the design of the patient’s smile using Digital Smile Design technology. This technology uses the patient’s unique facial features as a guide to ensuring the dental veneers will look and feel right.The patient can even “try” the veneers even before the treatment starts using 3D imaging technology.

It is important to note that the dentist may need to remove a small amount of tooth enamel from the front surface of the teeth before the veneers are bonded and fitted to the teeth. This ensures the proper fit of the veneers and that the resulting appearance will look natural and aesthetically pleasing. After the teeth have been shaped, impressions will be taken to allow the dental laboratory to fabricate the veneers.

And when the permanent veneers are finally ready, the patient goes to the dental clinic and the dentist will make a few minor adjustments to ensure the best possible fit before the veneers are permanently bonded to the teeth.

FY Smile was established to make revolutionary changes to the way that patients feel about their dentists. To do that, they decided to take a dynamic and personalised approach to traditional dentistry. Today, the clinic, which is headed by cosmetic dentist, Dr Fadi Yassmin, offers a combination of the services of a Certified Digital Smile Design Clinic and an All on 4 Clinic. And every part of the dental clinic has been thoughtfully designed to provide a calming environment that welcomes people to the clinic family from their very first appointment.

They are committed to applying the Quality Innovation Performance (QIP) philosophy of dental practice. This QIP standard was the result of their partnership with the Australian Dental Association and has the goal of assuring all of their patients that their safety is the clinic’s main priority. As a QIP dental practice, they follow the standards of the National Safety and Quality Health Service. Furthermore, FY Smile has been the first and is still the only “Slow Dentistry” clinic in Australia. The “Slow Dentistry” movement is encouraging a patient-centered approach that is focused on improving the standards for patient care offered in dental clinics all over the world.

People who are in need of a Sydney dentist can visit the FY Smile website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

