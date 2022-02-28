FY Smile Provides Info Regarding All on 4 Dental Implants

Sydney, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

FY Smile, a dental clinic in Sydney, NSW, Australia, has recently provided important information regarding the All on 4 dental implant treatment as a much better alternative to dentures for the replacement of missing teeth. First of all, they have published an article that describes what is All on 4. All on 4 makes use of the latest in dental technology and entirely gets rid of the need for having a set of false teeth or implants to support each other. Instead, the All on 4 secures the prosthetics that are needed by utilising dental implants in a simpler and more seamless way. And it is a proven method for quickly giving the patient back the ability to comfortably chew and eat.

Nicola Kapetanakis, Business Manager at FY Smile, says, “All on 4 can be a life-changing treatment for patients who have lost all of their teeth, or whose teeth have become damaged beyond repair. You might be struggling to eat with missing teeth or uncomfortable dentures, or in a great deal of pain as a result of teeth that can’t be restored through other dental procedures. All on 4 is a unique service that can give you a full set of functional, beautiful teeth within 48 hours. This means that there’s no need for you to spend months wearing a temporary denture before you receive your final smile.”

And there are a number of factors that make FY Smile stand out among other dental clinics in Sydney that offer the All on 4. First of all, FY Smile has gained the reputation of being the All on 4 clinic in New South Wales. Second, they have the most up-to-date general anaesthetic theatre. Third, they are one of the few dental clinics that can provide a permanent solution within 48 hours. Fourth, they have made the health and well-being of their patients their top priority in the medical processes that they use. And fifth, they have years of experience in providing All on 4 to provide their patients with the best possible smile.

In another article, FY Smile also delves on what are the benefits of All on 4. First of all, it provides the patient with a new smile that appears natural and allows the patient to regain his or her confidence. Second, the All on 4 dental implants are secured using the strongest part of the jawbone of the patient using state-of-the-art fine screws that serve as a permanent replacement for the missing teeth. Third, unlike dentures, it is possible to chew on food comfortably just like with natural teeth when using All on 4 dental implants. This is because they are strong teeth replacement that appear and feel natural. Fourth, the results can be provided within just 48 hours. Thus, there is no need to wear a temporary alternative for months. And finally, it can be used to treat a wide range of dental issues.

FY Smile was founded to revolutionise the way that patients feel about their dentists by offering a dynamic and personalised approach to traditional dentistry. Today, they are a combination of a Certified Digital Smile Design Clinic and an All on 4 Clinic. They are dedicated to the Quality Innovation Performance (QIP) philosophy of dental practice. The QIP standard was the result of their collaboration with the Australian Dental Association and ensures that all of their patients know that their safety is the clinic’s top priority. As a QIP dental practice, they are committed to complying with the standards of the National Safety and Quality Health Service. In addition, FY Smile was the first “Slow Dentistry” clinic in Australia and continues to be the only one. The “Slow Dentistry” movement promotes a patient-centered approach that is focused on enhancing the standards for patient care provided in dental clinics all over the world.

