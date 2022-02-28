The Global VXI Test Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 54.1 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global VXI Test Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240788/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the VXI test equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the augmented production of electronic goods, growing demand from end-user industries, and test equipment evolving into software-defined platforms supported by open software ecosystem. In addition, the augmented production of electronic goods is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The VXI test equipment market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The VXI test equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Oscilloscopes

• Function generators

• Power suppliers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing need for interoperability as one of the prime reasons driving the VXI test equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles and the advent of integrated industry 4.0 and quality 4.0 with IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on VXI test equipment market covers the following areas:

• VXI test equipment market sizing

• VXI test equipment market forecast

• VXI test equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading VXI test equipment market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, AMETEK Inc., Astronics Corp., C and H Technologies Inc., COMTEL Electronics GmbH, Data Patterns India Ltd., Gigatronics Inc., ICS Electronics, Informtest Holding, Keysight Technologies Inc., North Atlantic Industries, Phillips Aerospace, Pickering Interfaces Ltd., Spanawave Corp., Teradyne Inc., Virginia Panel Corp., Vitrek LLC, VX Instruments GmbH, and W-IE-NE-R Power Electronics GmbH. Also, the VXI test equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

