The Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 7.69 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period

42% during the forecast period. Our report on the customer engagement solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of the e-commerce business model, increasing customer services, and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with customer engagement solutions. In addition, increasing adoption of the e-commerce business model is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The customer engagement solutions market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The customer engagement solutions market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for social interaction as one of the prime reasons driving the customer engagement solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of analytics into customer engagement solutions and increasing smartphone and internet usage will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on customer engagement solutions market covers the following areas:

• Customer engagement solutions market sizing

• Customer engagement solutions market forecast

• Customer engagement solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading customer engagement solutions market vendors that include Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Crmnext, Enghouse Systems Ltd., Freshworks Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and eGain Corp. Also, the customer engagement solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

