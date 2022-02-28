Circle of Hope Raises Awareness Of The Ineffectiveness Of Undergoing Alcohol Detox At Home

Reseda, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reseda, California -

Los Angeles luxury addiction treatment center Circle of Hope is asking those considering detoxing from alcohol at home or the friends or family members of an alcoholic in denial to check out the many options that it offers for alcohol addiction treatment.

Since alcohol is not a banned Schedule class drug, those who have a problem staying sober may struggle to realize the disconnect between alcohol being socially acceptable and using it as a crutch regularly to get through life. Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is defined as the inability to stop or control alcohol use regardless of the obvious negative social, health, and occupational effects. Some people have an increased risk for alcoholism due to factors such as mental illness, strong personalities, genetic predisposition, or drinking histories. Circle of Hope recommends that the first course of action should be an intervention where the person’s family, friends, children, spouses, parents, colleagues, and even employers try to explain how the person’s alcoholism has affected them personally.

Once the person has identified the problem and has committed to improving their situation, it is necessary to figure out the kind of detox that they are willing to perform. Some people might choose to detox at home instead of turning to professional help. This could be due to several reasons. Firstly, they may not be able to pay for medically assisted detox. Second, they might have other obligations that make it difficult to take the time out of their life and check in to rehab. Finally, they might consider their home to be the most convenient location for undergoing detox.

However, there are several risks associated with this, as is explained in a blog post published by the Circle of Hope. The body gets accustomed to alcohol use and quitting cold turkey can lead to several health issues. The body has an intense reaction during alcohol withdrawal, and it may experience several symptoms like nausea, vomiting, tremors, headaches, and insomnia. Those detoxing at home without someone to watch over them medically may experience hallucinations, seizures, and in some extreme cases, heart failure.

There are, however, a few precautions that one can take if they insist on undergoing alcohol detox at home. The blog post recommends that one should remove all alcohol from their home, make enough time for detox, make sure some people know that one is attempting to detox, remain completely hydrated and well-fed through the detox, and finally, maintain a regimen of vitamins and minerals to relieve detox symptoms such as cramping and muscle aches. Other tips that might help include stocking up on Tylenol PM or Melatonin, substances like chamomile or other calming agents to reduce anxiety and tremors, and over-the-counter pain relief medication to reduce the aches associated with detox.

A spokesperson for the addiction treatment center advises against attempting detox at home by saying, “The best way to ensure that your detox experience is risk-free is to have professionals who are ready to help you at the drop of a hat should you experience any discomfort. If you are considering alcohol detox at home, the Admissions team here at Circle of Hope highly encourages you to contact us any time of day or night to discuss the different options available to you. Circle of Hope Treatment accepts many major insurances and offers a full spectrum of services, from residential to partial hospitalization programs, intensive outpatient, substance abuse counseling, aftercare planning, and our acclaimed Alumni program. We provide an industry-leading 3:1 client to counselor ratio. We are the premier pet-friendly rehab center in greater Los Angeles for both addiction treatment and dual diagnosis treatment. Our evidence-based therapies and uniquely crafted plan for each client helps ensure a strong foundation for lasting recovery.”

The center has also published an in-depth article espousing the benefits of the Vivitrol shot for alcohol which along with therapeutic structure and a sober support system is highly effective in treating alcohol use disorders. Circle of Hope treatment can be contacted at the phone number 818-392-5259 or the email address admissions@circleofhopetreatment.com.

