Securian Financial Makes a $3 Million Transformational Contribution to the American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality

King of Prussia, PA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Financial Services is proud to announce an investment of $3 million through a combined commitment by Securian Financial and the Securian Financial Foundation in the American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality. This significant gift will serve as the foundation for the Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality’s new programs to recruit and train Black advisors. For its leadership, Securian Financial will be recognized as a Lead Funding Sponsor of the Center.

“The American College of Financial Services is grateful for the financial commitment from Securian Financial, which will allow the Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality to build upon existing programs and create new resources to recruit and retain more Black financial professionals,” said George Nichols III, president and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. “The critical support of Securian Financial and other industry leaders, with a strong commitment to close the racial wealth gap with lasting, collective community-focused solutions, allows us to collaborate with those seeking to change our history’s narrative around economic equity.”

Securian Financial’s important commitment will help with the expansion of the Center’s Four Steps Forward initiative, including expanding a scholarship program to prepare more Black Americans for careers in financial services and the implementation of a new approach to study group and mentorship programs to recruit, train, and retain more Black financial professionals.

“Securian Financial is committed to diversifying our company and the industries in which we do business, and this initiative will further our efforts,” said Dexter Davis, Securian Financial chief diversity officer and second vice president for talent development. “The financial advisor profession is not currently reflective of America, especially with Black Americans. Recruiting and developing more Black financial advisors will better the industry and society as a whole—bringing more people currently underrepresented and underserved into this important market.”

Securian Financial has been a long-time sponsor of the Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP), and through their commitment they have renewed their sponsorship through 2026 and will support the build out of the CAAFP Community Network. The CAAFP is the largest conference of African American Financial Professionals, and will hold its 16th annual conference in Washington, D.C. from August 8-10, 2022.

“The investments made by Securian go beyond financial. The company’s commitment includes important thought leadership that will amplify the impact of the Center’s recruiting and training programs,” says Steve Grourke, CAP®, CFRE, Vice President of Advancement and Alumni Relations at The American College of Financial Services. “The College and Securian Financial worked collaboratively to construct our relationship[BJ1] to ensure our efforts will have a tangible and lasting impact on Black financial professionals and Black communities across the country.”

Since launching the Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality in August 2020, over $10.5 million in corporate, foundation, and individual commitments have been made to support Four Steps Forward—the Center’s signature initiative to promote upward mobility and wealth building in Black communities. This funding has helped build the Center’s capacity and launch important programs, including:

Black Women, Trust, and the Financial Services Industry Study – The Center’s first research project focused on a critical community—Black women. The study paints a holistic picture of Black women’s perception of financial services and money, their wants, needs, and their role in the household and the community.

Know Yourself, Grow Your Wealth – A first-of-its-kind financial education program from The College delivered to the HBCU community.

Black Executive Leadership Program – An executive-level cohort program designed for the financial services industry, to cultivate and empower Black leaders and executive sponsors in financial services.

Learn more about the Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality and our committed partners at Equality.TheAmericanCollege.edu.

