The Global Wire-to-Board Connector Market is expected to grow by $ 1.06 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

72% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of automotive electronics, growth in the telecommunication sector, and growing demand for consumer electronics. In addition, the increased adoption of automotive electronics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wire-to-board connector market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The wire-to-board connector market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Computer and peripherals

• Automotive

• Telecommunication

• Medical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the miniaturization of electronic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the wire-to-board connector market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of smart homes and multimedia devices and advanced connector technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wire-to-board connector market covers the following areas:

• Wire-to-board connector market sizing

• Wire-to-board connector market forecast

• Wire-to-board connector market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wire-to-board connector market vendors that include 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., ERNI Deutschland GmbH, Foxconn Technology Group, HARTING Technology Group, HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., JST Mfg. Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Norcomp Inc., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Samtec Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, and Yamaichi Electronics Co. Also, the wire-to-board connector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

