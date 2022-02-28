The industrial air compressor market is projected to reach USD 42.9 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 32.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6%

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Air Compressor Market by Product Type, Output Power, Seal, End-user, Design, Pressure, Coolant and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04214596/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors, rapid transformation of IoT in compressed air industry, and initiatives to set up new gas transportation infrastructure and upgrade existing infrastructure are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the industrial air compressor market during the forecast period.



The oil-flooded segment, by seal type, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026

The seal type segment is categorized as oil-flooded and oil-free.The oil-flooded segment held the largest share of the industrial air compressor market.



Oil-flooded compressors use oil to lubricate the air compression chamber, lubricate parts, and seal in the air.They find increasing usage as they are more economical than an oil-free compressor and generally complete the compression process in a single stage.



The compressor is commonly used in industries such as oil & gas, textiles, rubber and plastics, and metals and mining, where cleaner compressed air requirement is optional.



The positive displacement segment, by product type, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026

The positive displacement segment held the largest share of the industrial air compressor market.Positive displacement industrial air compressors can be bifurcated into reciprocating and rotary compressors.



Positive displacement air compressors are commonly used in construction, automotive and transportation, packaging, food & beverages, metals and mining, and other end-user industries. These sectors are expected to experience a growth in investments, propelling the demand for positive displacement air compressors.



Asia Pacific: The largest and the fastest-growing region in the industrial air compressor market.



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global industrial air compressor market between 2021–2026.The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing investments in LNG, chemicals, and mining along with the growth of the domestic manufacturing sector, including automotive and food & beverages.



Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid economic growth, and to meet its energy demand while adhering to decarbonization plans, it is witnessing a spike in investments in hydrogen energy as well as green energy sectors.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, D-Level- 25%, and Others- 40%



By Region: Asia Pacific– 45%, North America – 22%, Europe – 18%, and South America – 5%, Middle East & Africa – 10%



Note: “Others” include sales managers, engineers, and regional managers

The tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenue as of 2019: Tier 1: >USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:

The industrial air compressor market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence.The leading players in the industrial air compressor market are Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), and Kobe Steel (Japan).



Some of the other major players include BOGE Kompressoren (Germany), Volkswagen (MAN Energy Solutions), Kirloskar Pneumatic (India), Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Coaire (UAE), ELGi Equipments (India), Siemens Energy (Germany), Sulzer (Switzerland), Baker Hughes (US), Nidec, EBARA Corporation (Elliott Group), Howden Group (US), Fusheng Group (Taiwan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), and others.



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the industrial air compressor market, by product type, design, pressure, output power, seal type, coolant type, end-user industries, application, and geography.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the industrial air compressor market.



