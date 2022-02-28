Hydrazine Hydrate Market to be worth US$ 683.1 Million by the year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrazine Hydrate Market Value is US$424 Mn in 2020, likely to surge at a vigorous 4.9% CAGR during the assessment period 2020 - 2030.



According to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), hydrazine hydrate market surpassed US$ 426 million in revenues in 2021, and is projected to grow at a steady 4.9% CAGR through 2030. The latest study takes into account the impact of COVID-19 on hydrazine hydrate market.

Hydrazine Hydrate Market Value (2021A) US$ 444.3 Mn Hydrazine Hydrate Market Estimation (2022E) US$ 465.8 Mn Hydrazine Hydrate Market Projection (2030F) US$ 683.1 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2030) 4.9 % Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 55.0 %



According to the study, demand for hydrazine has witnessed a notable slump in 2022 owing to the ongoing covid-19 outbreak. Restrictions on manufacturing, automotive, and polyester industries, coupled with disruptions to raw material supply chains has limited growth of the industry for the short term.

As per the report, innovations in polymerization and agriculture chemicals, and new, cost-effective production methods, will support the market in the long term.

Despite the upwards trajectory of the hydrazine hydrate market between 2022 and 2030, environmental and health concerns associated with the carcinogenic and toxic nature of hydrazine hydrate, and the resultant strict regulations on handling, storage, and use of the material is expected to limit the growth of the sector.

The study by FMI encompasses a wide-ranging overview of the market, with data on key dynamics of the hydrazine hydrate industry. Some of the prominent takeaways include:

The hydrazine hydrate market size was estimated at over 426 Mn in 2021, at over 157 thousand tons with growth diminishing moderately for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak, owing to lockdown restrictions and reduced demand for polymer foams and agrochemicals.

At over 60 thousand tons of hydrazine hydrate used in 2021, the polymerization and blowing agent application segment is expected to account for more than 37% of the market share over the forecast period.

Water treatment and pharmaceutical applications of hydrazine hydrate are unlikely to be affected by the covid-19 pandemic, reflecting over 4.5% CAGR during the crisis period.

With a production volume of over 66 thousand tons in 2021, East Asia will remain a leading market for hydrazine hydrate, supported by the presence of production facilities by international market leaders in China and Japan, and high volumes of production and exports. Also, South Asia and Pacific is expected to reflect relatively strong growth on the back of agrochemical demand from agrarian economies in the region.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, MEA. Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, India, ANZ, S. Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa Key Segments Covered Application and Region Key Companies Profiled Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company Inc.

Arkema SA

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co Ltd.

Yibin Tianyuan Group Co. Ltd.

Japan FineChem Company Inc.

LANXESS

Nippon Carbide Industries Co Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd

Tangshan Chenhong Industrial Co., Ltd

Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Covid-19 Impact on Hydrazine Hydrate Market

The coronavirus pandemic has moderately affected the hydrazine hydrate market, with the demand for polymers and blowing agents slumping on a global scale. Also, restrictions on international trade and lockdown regulations on the operations of the chemicals industry is projected to limit short term demand in the market.

Further, foam manufacturers are being forced to shut down or limit production processes, for non-essential applications. However, demand for hydrazine hydrate in the pharmaceutical and water treatment segments are unlikely to be affected by the coronavirus crisis. Applications as pharma intermediates, and demand for potable water will help to partially mitigate any losses arising during this time.

These factors, compounded by a decrease in consumer spending has shrunken market size, made investors hesitant, and has hurt the average growth rate. However, the market is likely to reflect gradual recovery towards 2021, with relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Who is winning?

In its latest report, Future Market Insights have provided an in-depth overview of the business strategies that have been observed in the hydrazine hydrate market. Major market players in the industry have largely invested their resources into research and development endeavors for the development of optimized production technologies. Strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions are gaining prominence in the hydrazine hydrate sector.

Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co Ltd., Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company Inc., Tangshan Chenhong Industrial Co. Ltd., Arkema SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc., Yibin Tianyuan Group Co. Ltd., LANXESS, and Japan FineChem Company are some of the more prominent players in the hydrazine hydrate market.

