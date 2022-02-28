EFI’s Nozomi C18000 Plus Printer is Driving Turkey’s Leading Corrugated Company into Digital Production

ALMASSORA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc., today reported that Istanbul-based Modern Ambalaj has installed an EFI™ Nozomi C18000 Plus single-pass inkjet corrugated packaging printer. Founded in 1997, Modern Ambalaj is Turkey’s largest producer of corrugated packaging, operating out of six factories making approximately 600,000 tonnes of corrugated packaging annually. Modern is continuing to grow, with the Nozomi installation in its Manisa factory helping to increase total production capacity to 800,000 tonnes in 2022. Additional investments at a Modern Ambalaj plant in Turkey’s Sakarya province will further increase the company’s overall annual production capacity to 900,000 tonnes in 2023.



With its proven high quality and high-volume output, the EFI Nozomi single-pass system installed in Istanbul delivers the world’s leading single-pass inkjet corrugated printing capabilities. The C18000 Plus model of the multiple award-winning digital direct-to-board Nozomi production platform includes a number of enhancements that further expand Modern Ambalaj’s offerings.

The newly installed printer reflects Modern Ambalaj’s focus on remaining ahead of trends to help make its customers more successful. “The Turkish corrugated packaging industry needs fast and high-quality digital solutions to adopt new market demands,” said Modern Ambalaj General Manager Kubilay Alkan of his new single-pass inkjet corrugated production workhorse.

A key enhancement to the Nozomi C18000 Plus is a transport that provides consistent throughput at higher speeds and with fewer interruptions, along with a patented vacuum table system that eliminates warping, making the printer even more productive and profitable. The 1.8-metre-wide printer also features an improved inspection system to help users monitor quality and quickly identify inkjet nozzle issues or other defects. Busy shops like Modern Ambalaj also appreciate the Nozomi C18000 Plus printer’s rush proof feature, which can generate and output a proof within 90 seconds while another job is running on the printer.

Operating at speeds up to 75 linear metres per minute – producing up to 10,000 890x890-mm boards per hour two-up – the printer also features advanced coater options, including a quick-change anilox coater for improved performance. In addition to its standard CMYK inkset, Modern Ambalaj’s printer features orange, violet and white ink options for an imaging gamut that can reach up to 97% of PANTONE® Colors. Modern Ambalaj’s new printer also includes the latest version of the EFI Fiery® NZ 1000, an advanced digital front end print server offering significant production advantages, including exceptional colour management and a powerful Smart Ink Estimator feature that accurately analyses image data for more-precise control of ink costs.

“The corrugated industry continues its progression toward digital print adoption, and we are excited to help continue that market transformation with Modern Ambalaj’s installation of the first EFI Nozomi printer in Turkey,” said Evandro Matteucci, vice president and general manager, Packaging and Building Materials, EFI. “The adoption of EFI direct-to-board inkjet printing by this outstanding and well-respected company demonstrates the value that adding high-quality digital printing to the corrugated production process can bring to even the most well-managed packaging businesses.”

For more information about growth opportunities the single-pass inkjet EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus printer can create for packaging businesses, visit nozomi.efi.com.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analogue to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials, commercial print, and personalised documents with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and workflow software. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimise efficiency – job after job, year after year. We’re committed to our customers’ success. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology and experience to help them achieve their business goals. ( www.efi.com )

Follow EFI online:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efiprint

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo and Fiery are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI is a trademark of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. PANTONE is a registered trademark and the property of Pantone LLC. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.