CharityVillage launches new podcast exclusively for Canada’s nonprofit sector

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CharityVillage is proud to announce the launch of CharityVillage Connects, a new podcast series exploring current issues and trends exclusive to Canada’s non-profit sector.



CharityVillage Connects is an important new resource for Canadian non-profit professionals and is hosted by CharityVillage President, Mary Barroll. Monthly episodes include interviews with non-profit subject matter experts to provide a holistic discussion of the complex issues facing the sector today.

This 12-part episode series offers insight that helps professionals make sense of their work, make connections to help navigate challenges, and support their organizations to deliver on their mission.

Recent topics have included post-pandemic fundraising, a celebration of the winners of the inaugural CharityVillage Awards, and workplace mental health. Upcoming episodes will discuss the question of The Great Resignation, the new Bill S-216 sponsored by Senator Ratna Omidvar, results from an important new survey on diversity, equity, and inclusion in Canada’s non-profit sector, the gap in female representation in leadership, and other subjects crucial to the sector.

In addition to this exciting new podcast series, CharityVillage and Everything Podcasts are announcing a new affiliate partnership that will provide Canadian non-profits and charities with the ability to create and produce their own podcasts with the CharityVillage podcast production services, offered at a special discounted rate. Exclusively for our partners at Charity Village and their charitable organizations.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this new opportunity for storytelling to this sector,” says Barroll. “With my background in broadcast journalism, I’ve seen firsthand the powerful impact that stories can have. What I love about the podcast medium is that it allows for more in-depth conversations that, coupled with the professional production values that our partners Everything Podcasts offers, can tell more complex and emotionally engaging stories for supporters, donors, and listeners. Whether the intention is to create social change, celebrate the work of the organization, or share the organization’s impact with donors and use of podcasts for recruiting, podcasts are a wonderful way to reach new and different audiences.”

Everything Podcasts President and CEO, Jennifer Smith, says “Our partnership with CharityVillage gives us the opportunity to showcase our expertise in combining the best elements of storytelling- unique narratives, expert content and inspiring perspectives. It is an honour to create podcasts that help non-profits build their brand and to produce audio that will ultimately inspire the next generation of non-profit workers, donors and volunteers.

On average, over 11 million Canadians listen to a podcast each month making podcasts an important platform to engage audiences. Having a chance to spend one on one long form time with people is a marketer’s dream. Podcasts deliver just that with higher engagement levels because ultimately the listener decides the time and place that they want to listen.

