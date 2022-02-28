RSC Appoints Expert Panel on Wastewater Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in Canada

English French

OTTAWA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) has formed an Expert Panel to prepare a Policy Briefing on the applications, limitations and potential of wastewater surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in Canada. Dr. Steve Hrudey, Professor Emeritus at the University of Alberta, will serve as Chair of the Panel.



“At the outset of the pandemic, wastewater surveillance was not commonly recognized as an option for public health decision-makers to understand and address COVID-19. However, over the past two years, many researchers and institutions have worked together to demonstrate the potential of wastewater surveillance to assist public health authorities with objective detection of viral community spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Hrudey, FRSC. “Wastewater surveillance can offer important insights about the pandemic, by playing a key role in monitoring levels of infection, for the current and future pandemics. I look forward to examining these applications in depth for Canada with my colleagues.”

As Chair, Dr. Hrudey will lead a multidisciplinary and multisectoral group with extensive expertise in environmental engineering, microbiology, medicine, and environmental health.

“As a distinguished environmental health scientist, Dr. Hrudey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this important project,” said Jeremy N. McNeil, President of the RSC. “We know that Dr. Hrudey and his team will provide expertise, insights and recommendations for decisionmakers.”

The RSC has prepared Policy Briefings and other resources to ensure open access to independent, evidence-based science for Canadians.

The Expert Panel on Wastewater Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in Canada

Dr. Heather N. Bischel | Assistant Professor, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering University of California, Davis

Dr. Jeff Charrois | Senior Manager, Analytical Operations and Process Development Team, EPCOR Water Services Inc.

Dr. Alex H. S. Chik | Project Manager, Wastewater Surveillance Initiative, Ontario Clean Water Agency

Ms. Bernadette Conant | Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Water Network

Dr. Rob Delatolla | Professor, Civil Engineering, University of Ottawa

Dr. Sarah Dorner | Professor, Civil, Geological & Mining Eng. Polytechnique Montréal

Dr. Tyson Graber | Associate Scientist, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute

Dr. Steve E. Hrudey | Professor Emeritus, Analytical & Environmental Toxicology, Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, University of Alberta

Dr. Casey Hubert | Campus Alberta Innovates Program Chair in Geomicrobiology, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Calgary

Dr. Judy Isaac-Renton | Professor Emerita, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia

Dr. Wendy Pons | Professor, Bachelor of Environmental Health Program, Conestoga College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

Dr. Hannah Safford | Associate Director of Science Policy, Federation of American Scientists

Dr. Mark Servos | Professor & Canada Research Chair, Department of Biology, University of Waterloo

Dr. Christopher Sikora | Medical Officer of Health, Edmonton Region, Alberta Health Services

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences, and The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

