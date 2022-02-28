Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Andrew Iott to Board of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc., an emerging growth medical device company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it has appointed Andrew Iott to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Iott brings over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry, having worked in various product development and executive functions throughout his career. Most recently, Mr. Iott was the Senior Vice President of Global Product Development at Globus Medical. Mr. Iott co-founded Globus Medical in 2003 and helped grow the business to a multi-billion-dollar global medical device firm. Currently, Mr. Iott is an advisor and investor to various life science companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Andrew to Waypoint's Board of Directors," said Jeffrey F. O'Donnell Jr., Waypoint's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Andrew's passion and experience in developing life-saving spinal technology will provide Waypoint with yet another layer of knowledge and expertise as we continue to develop the Waypoint GPS™ platform. Andrew's knowledge and skills are highly complementary to our high-performance team."

Mr. Iott stated, "I'm very excited to join the team at Waypoint and help bring innovative products to market. Offering physicians a solution for accessing real-time information during surgery is a key step to improving clinical outcomes. I fully believe Waypoint will be able to deliver this."

Mr. Iott earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University. He currently sits on the board of Synergy Biomedical, IC Surgical, and HAPPY Spine.

Inquiries and Contact: info@WaypointOrthopedics.com

About Waypoint Orthopedics:

Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc. was founded to make vertebral fixation safer and more efficient for the patient, surgeon, and support staff. Waypoint Orthopedics' controlling stockholder is Runway Healthcare, LP. - a MedTech accelerator fund.

www.WaypointOrthopedics.com

About Runway Healthcare, LP:

Runway Healthcare is an early-stage MedTech Accelerator focused on early-stage technology in the Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, and Neurology sectors. Runway provides financing and manages the product development process of its portfolio companies. Upon navigating a portfolio company through the regulatory process, Runway Healthcare will seek to transition the company's ownership to larger multi-national healthcare companies for commercialization.

www.RunwayHC.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of Waypoint Orthopedics products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Waypoint Orthopedics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Related Images











Image 1: Andrew Iott









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment