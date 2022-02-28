The global Wi-fi as a service market size to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 10.1 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1%

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Solution, Service, Location Type, Organization Size, End users and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04230317/?utm_source=GNW

The WaaS model has demonstrated significant benefits to businesses regarding cost and network management. Moreover, the as-a-service model helps businesses offload their mobile traffic over WLAN networks. The increase of cloud, collaboration, enterprise mobile, and analytics in business has forced enterprises to revive their business strategies by adopting value-based services.



The access point segment to record a larger market share during the forecast period

In the Wi-fi as a service market by Solution, the access point segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period.Access points are used to connect wireless devices, also known as smart devices, to any network for internet connectivity.



These points are also known as Wireless Access Points (WAPs).The main function of access points is to serve as a medium for transmitting wireless signals.



Multiple users can be connected to a single centralized access point.Enterprise-grade WAP that can be deployed as controller-managed access points, controller-less access points, or remote access points are designed for deployment in a wide range of indoor and outdoor business environments.



They are deployed in small buildings with high user density and high-capacity demands, distributed enterprise sites, educational institutions, stadiums, and multi-story large public venues. Aruba, Huawei Technologies Co., Cisco Systems are the major access point providers in the market.



SMEs are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, SMEs are expected to hold the largest market size.The demand for WaaS is high in Small and Medium Enterprises to ensure the security for their networks and the quality of their services.



Different companies offer several new Wi-Fi management platforms for Small and Medium Enterprises.For instance, in December 2018, Linksys announced the launch of Linksys cloud manager, a cloud-hosted Wi-Fi management platform built for small and medium business environments to reduce their overall hardware and software installation costs and enhance their operational efficiency.



In September 2017, Aruba launched an SME Wi-Fi system, allowing Small and Medium Enterprises or their channel partners to deploy and manage Wi-Fi using mobile devices rapidly.



Outdoor segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Location Type, outdoor segment is expected to have a higher growth rate.The outdoor Wi-Fi is simply when Wi-Fi access is provided outside of a building.



It is used as an extension of an organization’s internal wireless LAN network to give users a continuous Wi-Fi service.It is used in scenarios for outdoor areas of a school, college, university, holiday park, hospital, hotel, or shopping center.



The outdoor deployment type refers to the implementation of access points in outdoor environments. access points are deployed mostly in public venues, stadiums, and shopping malls in this deployment type. This deployment type is useful in high-density areas and crowded places, wherein there are many Wi-Fi users. The deployment of access points in outdoor environments extends in-building network coverage to unpenetrated areas and allows Wi-Fi users to access business applications and network resources from any location.



Managed Services is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

By Service segment, Managed Services is expected to hold a larger market size.Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offer complementary services for marketing cloud analysis.



They are third-party IT service providers who remotely manage clients’ IT infrastructure and systems for backup and recovery of business-critical data.Managed services take the form of general IT support; when applying this strategy, business relies on external entities to ensure that the IT solutions needed are set up and executed effectively.



Common features of managed services are routine maintenance, regular troubleshooting, regular data backups, and IT security management and provisioning. Managed services include many IT services and solutions.



Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

APAC comprises major economies, such as China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand (ANZ) which are the major revenue contributing countries for the Asia Pacific WaaS market.Due to ongoing digital transformation in various industries, including retail, education, and transportation and logistics in this region, managed IT services are increasing.



Moreover, as broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trend are also gaining momentum. These trends in the Asia Pacific region are expected to lead to the increased adoption of Wi-Fi technology, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific WaaS market

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 15%, and Others – 15%

• By Region: North America –25%, Europe –35%, APAC – 30%, ROW -10%



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles major market players, including Cisco (US), Huawei (China), CommScope (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Networks (US), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers Communications (Toronto), ADTRAN (US), Tata Communications (India), Axians (France), Fortinet (US), Juniper Networks (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Telstra (NSW), Viasat (US), iPass (US), Arista (US), Ubiquiti (US), 4ipnet (Taiwan), Allied Telesis (Japan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), D-Link (Taiwan), Ruijie Networks (China), Datto (US), Superloop (Australia), Cambium Networks (US), Redway Networks (Buckinghamshire), Cucumber Tony (UK), Tanaza (Milano), and Edgecore (Taiwan). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global Wi-fi as a service market.



Research coverage

The market study covers the Wi-fi as a service market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, solution, service, type, deployment mode, organization size and application area with regions covered.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Wi-fi as a service market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04230317/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________