The small satellite market is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2021 to USD 7.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.4 %

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Satellite Market by Satellite Mass, Application, Subsystem, Orbit, End User, Frequency and Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944760/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as versatility, low cost, advanced mechanics, ease of assembly and launch, mass production, and short lifecycles have driven investments in the small satellite market. The amount of satellite data and the range of applications for that data will continue to grow in the future as new technologies develop and more satellites come online.

The small satellite market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Airbus (Germany), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has affected the small satellite growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for small satellite systems in commercial, Government and military sector.



Based on platform, the commercial segment is estimated to lead the small satellite market from 2021 to 2026.

It is projected to grow further due to the increasing need for communications, earth observation, imaging, and agricultural monitoring.Companies such as Pumpkin Space (US) use small satellites for scientific experiments such as testing new technologies like batteries with sleep mode capability (BM-2).



BUSEK Space Propulsion and Systems (US) is another company focused on developing new propulsion systems such as the pulsed plasma thruster, green monopropellant thrusters, and electrothermal thrusters. In 2019, OneWeb Satellites, a joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus SE, launched around 34 satellites for the OneWeb constellation from on Baikonur, Kazakhstan.



Based on satellite mass, the small satellite segment is expected to lead the small satellite market from 2021 to 2026.

A small satellite is a type of low mass and compact satellite primarily employed for remote sensing, Earth observation, and communication purposes.These satellites usually weigh less than 500 kg.



Small satellites are used for in-orbit inspection purposes of larger satellites.These are also used as test carriers for newly developed components that are to be installed on a much critical satellite.



However, small satellites are prone to operational challenges that include lack of power storage and propulsion system, owing to their small dimensions. In January 2022, satellite communications provider, Starlink launched a part of constellation of small satellites in low-Earth orbit.



Based on region, North America is expected to lead the small satellite market from 2021 to 2026.

The US is a lucrative market for small satellite systems in the North American region.The US government is increasingly investing in advanced small satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication.



The increasing investment on small satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using small satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the small satellite market in North America. In 2021, Swarm Technologies launched 28, 0.25U CubeSat SpaceBEE. The CubeSat is the world’s smallest two-way communications satellites for IoT.

Prominent players from this region include L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US) and others.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the small satellite market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, Latin America – 10%



Research Coverage:

This market study covers Small satellite market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on Application, End use, Satellite mass, Frequency, Orbit, Sub-system, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Small satellite market.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Small satellite systems offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Small satellite market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Small satellite market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Small satellite market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Small satellite market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944760/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________