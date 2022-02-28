The global polyurethane-based foams in automotive market was valued at $10,710.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $19,798.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2021 and 2031

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Applications, End-User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236958/?utm_source=GNW

The growing use of polyurethane-based foams in the seating application segment due to their processing qualities, which allow them to be molded into complex shapes and forms, is fueling the growth of the given application segment.



Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market by End User



Passenger cars is the leading sector, and the benefits of polyurethanes are used to their full extent in this sector. The High-resilience foam seating, rigid foam insulation panels, B-pillars, headliners, suspension insulators, bumpers, and other interior sections of passenger cars are among the most common uses of polyurethane in the automobile industry.



Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market by Type



Among different polyurethane-based foams, flexible foams are dominating the automotive market and are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period (2021-2031). Aside from its well-known usage for seating applications, it ensures a comfortable driving experience even during extended and vigorous driving.



Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market by Region



The demand for polyurethane-based foams varies according to various regions. The polyurethane-based foams in automotive market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, South America, Europe, U.K., China, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, among which Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest share of the global polyurethane-based foams in automotive market, owing to a significant number of automotive manufacturers such as Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and others. Furthermore, changing consumer preferences, an increasing focus on driver safety, environmental concerns, and severe government laws focused on accident prevention to improve driver safety is expected to fuel the growth of the overall market in the given region.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market) and mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetrations, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the polyurethane-based foams in automotive market.



Some of the key players operating in the market, include Huntsman International LLC, Dow, Rogers Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, Foam Supplies, Inc., Huebach Corporation, Caligen Europe B.V., Vita (Holdings) Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, M/s Sheela Foam Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Greiner AG, Interplasp, UFP Technologies, Inc., and Covestro AG



