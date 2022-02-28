Hospital Acquired Infection Control (HAI) Market Size to Hit $9.44 Billion by 2027. Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for E-Beam Sterilization - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent research report on “HAI Control Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.07% during the period 2022−2027. Increasing demand for e-beam sterilization and Ethylene Oxide sterilization is driving the market growth.



North America is one of the largest e-beam sterilization utilizing markets. The market has started looking for different funding sources and business approaches to sustain on both the regional and global platforms. The latest generation of e-beam technology is offering manufacturers a broader range of sterilizing options. E-beam sterilization is expected to be in demand because this method attracts attention as useful medical tools sterilization.

Healthcare Acquired Infection Control Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size (Revenue) $9.44 Billion (2027) CAGR (Revenue) 2.07% (2022-2027) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Largest Market North America Fastest Market APAC Market Segments (Procedure) Disinfection, Sterilization, and Others Market Segments (Product) Consumables and Instruments Market Segments (End-User) Hospitals & Clinics, Infection Control Service Providers, Ambulatory Surgical Care Centers, and Others Geographical Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The disinfection dominated the procedure segment in the market. However, sterilization, and other infection control procedures that includes endoscopic reprocessing is also increasing across the globe. All these procedures are used by end-user on a large-scale with a surge in awareness among end-users regarding the prevention of contamination thus increasing the volume of production largely during the pandemic.

APAC region dominated the geography segment because of the high demand of infection control products due to increasing prevalence of HAIs, which increased largely since the time of COVID-19 pandemic began. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36%.

Hospitals & Clinics dominated the End-User segment. Since the time COVID-19 pandemic began, the hospitals & clinics were one of the largest consumers of the HAI control products in the market.

The consumables dominated the product segment. However, instruments segment that is used for disinfection and sterilization process is also witnessing growth in the forecasted period because of the increase in number of invasive/non-invasive surgical procedures.

COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the HAI control market due to increased demand of disinfectants and sterilants. Due to rapid spread of COVID-19, several countries increased the adoption of HAI control products which implicitly increased its production across the globe.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by procedure, product, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 37 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Healthcare Acquired Infection Control Market – Segmentation

The disinfection market segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The high usage and need for repeated disinfection of the medical device’s personnel are the key factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the disinfection segment. Moreover, the hospital & clinics segment is dominating the global market and is witnessing steady growth in the forecasted period, as hospitals & clinics are the first points of care source to get tested and treated for any disease than other healthcare settings. Increasing physician visits has also increased the adoption of stringent HAI control norms. Physicians & clinics are one of the largest consumers of HAI control products. The global HAI control market by hospitals & clinics is expected to reach $4,765.40 million by 2027.

Segmentation by Procedure

Disinfection

Sterilization

Others



Segmentation by Product

Consumables

Instruments

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Infection Control Service Providers

Ambulatory Surgical Care Centers

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



Healthcare Acquired Infection Control Market – Dynamics

Over the years, robotics has grown significantly, especially in the HAI control industry. The importance of infection control procedures in hospitals has become increasingly apparent in recent months due to the impact of COVID-19 across the world. The ongoing trend of disinfection robotics will create lucrative opportunities for the vendors in the healthcare acquired infection control market. Various national governments and international healthcare agencies have been focusing on introducing standardized guidelines to lower hospital-borne infections. Strengthening regulatory scrutiny and stringent measures being implemented globally have a major impact on the prevalence and incidence rate of HAIs. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period. The high demand for the adoption of improved and advanced technologies for disinfection and sterilization is increasing the demand for medical tourism as well.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Increased Demand for Electron-beam Sterilization

Adoption of Disinfectant Robots

Impact of Technological Advancements

Increased use of ethylene oxide sterilization

High Incidences of Hospital Acquired Infections



Healthcare Acquired Infection Control Market – Competitor Landscape

The HAI market is moderately fragmented, with many international players providing a wide range of HAI control products. The HAI market is dominated by the US, owing to the presence of many major and prominent vendors in the country. However, STERIS, Getinge Group, Cantel Medical, 3M, Ecolab, and Steelco are the major HAI prevention product companies that have a widespread presence in North America, APAC, and Europe. Arizton believes that international players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future years. Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period., especially in the developing regions such as APAC, to gain more market share.

Key Vendors

STERIS plc

Getinge

Cantel Medical

3M

Ecolab

Steelco S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

Acuro Organics

Andersen Sterilizers

AMY Robotics

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Becto

B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment

Contec

Cetylite

Cipla

De Lama

Fortive

Fluid Energy Group

G9 Chemicals

Hubei Cfull Medical Technology

Hygiene-Konzepte

Matachana Group

Medalkan

Medline Industries

MELAG Medizintechnik

Metall Zug Group

Metrex Research

MMM Group

Pal International

Parker Laboratories

P&G (Procter & Gamble)

Pharmax

Ruhof

SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie

SC Johnson

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Stryker

Siemens & Acuma

Systec

Tuttnauer

Tristel

UVD Robots

Zep



Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

