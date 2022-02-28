American Portwell Announces NURO Product Series

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a leading embedded computing hardware solution provider, a Titanium Partner of Intel® Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA® Partner Network (NPN), has launched NURO product series for GPGPU applications. Powered by NVIDIA RTX™ and NVIDIA data center GPUs, American Portwell's newest NURO GPU product series provides users scalable options with GPGPU server performance that is ideal for those in need of high-performance edge-like computing, workstation, and GPU servers. The NURO product series is designed for visually intense workloads with real-world applications.

American Portwell's GPU edge computing system, NURO-821E, is powered by Intel C246/Q370 chipset to support 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i3/i5/i7 and Xeon® E series processors, and NVIDIA RTX GPU product lines, making it ideal for medical imaging, smart city, transportation, and intelligent automation/manufacturing applications.

With higher GPU computing becoming more universal in 3D imaging, medical image processing, image rendering, data analysis, facial recognition, and targeted advertising, end users demand to have GPU function in the hardware computing systems to operate the high speed and parallel computing power. American Portwell's NURO workstations—NURO-841T/771T—offer customers the options of using dual Intel® Xeon Scalable Processor Family platform based on Intel® C621 chipset and AMD EPYC™ 7003* and 7002 Series Processors, respectively. Both system platforms have the options of the NVIDIA Quadro ® RTX 5000 or GeForce RTX3070 GPU product lines.

American Portwell's GPU servers transform organizations, enabling high-performance computing (HPC) in visualization applications. With almost unlimited configuration possibilities, NURO-841R/771R is equipped with dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor Family platform based on Intel® C621 chipset and AMD EPYC™ 7003* and 7002 Series Processors, respectively. Both systems are commonly (but not limited to) powered by NVIDIA Quadro RTX™ 5000 as default configuration. NURO-841R/771R enables GPU cloud computing capability, while maximizing the highly parallel applications AI-base visualization, smart metropolitan cities, medical equipment, high performance computations, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) and more.

American Portwell Technology, Inc. has announced that it has been promoted to the Elite level of Solution Integration Partner focusing on visualization solutions with NVIDIA. American Portwell Technology will continue to play a key role in delivering NVIDIA-based visual computing, medical imaging, robotic and smart factory solutions to enterprises. Combining expertise from NVIDIA, American Portwell will be able to further help businesses boost their product's time-to-market and value proposition to end customers.

NURO Family Includes:

NURO-821E: GPU Edge computing system with Intel CPU is suitable for medical imaging, smart city, transportation, and intelligent automation/manufacturing applications. With 9th Gen Intel Xeon/Core CPU, NURO-821E allows for two GPU cards through 2x full dual-width PCIe Gen 3 x16 slots, 1x removable 2.5" drive bay, 1x mSATA and 1x M.2 NVME SSD. It also includes 2x Mini-DP video interfaces with up to 4K resolution.

NURO-841R/T: 4U Rackmount/Tower workstation GPU Server powered by Dual Intel scalable processors is designed for GPU-driven applications, including machine learning, data analysis and 3D imaging-related visualization applications. Featuring up to 4x full-height, full-length PCIe 3.0 x16 and 3x PCIe 3.0 x8 slots for 4x dual-width GPU cards, NURO-841R/T can support up to 1.5TB DDR4 RAM and 6x hot swap HDD/SSD bays including 3x 5.25" bays, 2x 2.5" HDD/SSD and 1x 3.5" HDD as option internally. Besides, it includes 2x M.2 connectors for more expansion and supports up to 2000W 1+1 redundant power supply.

NURO-771R/T: 4U Rackmount/Tower workstation GPU Server based on AMD EPYC 7003/7002 Series processor enables GPU cloud computing capability for highly parallel visualization applications in intelligent medical image processing, virtual reality, smart cities and more.

Powered by AMD CPU, NURO-771R can support up to 4x full-height, full-length PCIe x16 GPU cards via 7x single-width full-size PCIe 4.0 x16. In addition, it includes 3x 5.25" bays for hot swap storage peripherals, 2x M.2 connectors, 2x 2.5" HDD/SSD and 1x 3.5" HDD as option internally, 1x COM port, 2x 10G RJ45 ports and 1x IPMI LAN port.

About American Portwell

American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance and Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.

