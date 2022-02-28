Lamar Community College President Dr. Linda Lujan Announces Retirement Plans

Denver, CO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lamar Community College (LCC) President, Dr. Linda Lujan, announced she will step down on December 31, 2022 as part of her planned retirement. Dr. Lujan has valiantly served LCC and Southeast Colorado since 2016.

In a heartfelt message to her campus community, she said that she believed this was the right time for her to step down and expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve others and transform students’ lives through this position.

“Serving students, co-workers, and communities through my various community college roles has culminated into the most rewarding career I could have ever imagined,” said Dr. Lujan. “This has been the best place I have ever worked – LCC is truly a community-centered campus that is supported and cared for by the surrounding region. Leaving LCC will be one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it is time.”

Under Dr. Lujan’s leadership, LCC transformed its approach to promoting student success and the student experience through numerous facilities improvements, technology enhancements, and beautification projects. The college had not seen such an abundance of capital improvements since the original campus was built in the 1960’s. Over the course of several years, Dr. Lujan managed over $12 million in campus projects. Most notably, these have included LCC’s new Student Union, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building, Library and Tutoring Center, and major enhancements to technology infrastructure and technology-enabled classrooms.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, Dr. Lujan secured millions in state and federal grant funding to bolster programs, student support services, scholarships, and more.

Dr. Lujan was also instrumental in working with the college’s foundation to secure innovative student housing options that paved the way for both men’s and women’s National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) soccer at LCC.

Outside of her busy schedule, Dr. Lujan engages in the classroom as an instructor for the University of Colorado Denver’s Doctorate of Education in Leadership for Educational Equity and Higher Education program. She also immerses herself into the community, serving on several rural economic development and business expansion boards and committees. At the national level, she served as a member on the American Association of Community College’s (AACC) Commission on Small and Rural Colleges, as well as AACC Global and Marketing Commissions.

Dr. Lujan is a recognized leader and has received numerous awards and accolades for her tremendous work; however, she considers her most important role to be mother, grandmother, and servant leader. Dr. Lujan’s husband of 51 years, retired Denver Police Captain Edward Lujan, Jr., was her biggest supporter and cheerleader. He passed away on March 26, 2020.

She stated, “For a long time, my gracious family has allowed me to pour myself into my career and serve others. Now, it is their turn. I am looking forward to having more time and adventures with my four children and eight grandchildren.”

The timing of Dr. Lujan’s announcement will allow CCCS ample time to execute a comprehensive search for LCC’s next president. Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System, commended Dr. Lujan for her decorated career in higher education and thanked her for all that she has done to champion student success.

“Dr. Lujan’s passion for the community college mission is unmatched, and she is the shining example of a leader who advances the value, power, and impact of rural institutions,” said Garcia. “Since her first day as president, she has worked relentlessly to provide more opportunities for students and elevate LCC as a go-to resource for business and the surrounding community. We will miss her dearly and wish her the best in retirement.”

CCCS will announce details about the search for LCC’s next president, including how the community can participate, in the coming weeks. For more on Dr. Lujan, read our extended blog post linked here.

About LCC

Founded in 1937, Lamar Community College (LCC) is a learner-centered, open enrollment, two-year residential post-secondary institution that serves nearly 1,000 students annually. Located on the golden plains of southeastern Colorado, LCC is a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution and prides itself on being a small, caring, in-person college.

About CCCS

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education and workforce development, delivering thousands of programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 35 locations across Colorado. The System’s open-access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to high-quality, affordable higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college www.cccs.edu.

