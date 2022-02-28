Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Thrive Real Estate in San Francisco Bay Area Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, has welcomed San Francisco Bay Area-based Thrive Real Estate to its growing operation. With this latest alliance, Corcoran Global Living has added 250 real estate associates and five new offices in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The company now has 2,800 independent sales associates in total across more than 80 offices serving markets throughout California, Nevada and Ohio

"It’s exciting to welcome such a powerhouse group into our Bay Area operation. The leadership at Thrive has built an amazing brokerage that serves a broad area from San Francisco, all down the Peninsula and to Silicon Valley,” remarked Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer of Corcoran Global Living. “Their reputation, their reach, and their culture of caring and support are completely representative of how Corcoran Global Living operates. From our foundation, we are about putting people first and making a difference in the communities we serve.”

With this addition, Corcoran Global Living’s influence in the Bay Area and all of Northern California is enhanced and strengthened. Steve Belluomini, Debbie Wong, and Rick Whipple, owners and managers of the brokerage previously known as Thrive Real Estate (formerly known as JF Finnigan and Ventura Barnett), join Corcoran Global Living’s leadership team as partners. From San Francisco, Daly City, and San Mateo to San Jose, their reach and reputation are powerful.

“CGL’s vision for the future of real estate and values are in strong