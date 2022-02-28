Pulse Biosciences, Inc. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) securities between January 12, 2021 and February 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



All investors who purchased the shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. you may, no later than April 18, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Pulse’s investigational device exemption study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints;

as a result, there was a substantial risk that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would reject Pulse’s 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and

as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Pulse’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On February 8, 2022, Pulse Biosciences announced that the FDA concluded there was insufficient clinical evidence to support Pulse Biosciences’ 510(k) submission to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia. Among other things, the FDA found “that [Pulse Biosciences] had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study.” On this news, Pulse Biosciences’ share price fell by more than 34%, closing at $7.12 per share, down $3.74 per share on the day.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.